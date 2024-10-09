ARES Security and MatrixSpace Provision Powerful Radar Integrated with AVERT MPO to Create Decisive Tactical Advantage for Expeditionary Forces

Dramatically increased detect and track capabilities for a wide range of large-scale security situations

VIENNA, Va. and BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ARES Security and MatrixSpace announce a technology partnership that combines the AI collaborative sensing capability of MatrixSpace Radar™ with ARES Security's AVERT Mission Planning and Operations (MPO) software for autonomous systems.

The AVERT MPO software enables mission planning and control for squads of ground and aerial robotic systems from a single interface in a remote tactical operations center (TOC). The expendable low SWAP-C MatrixSpace Radar, which can be deployed on ground and aerial autonomous platforms, brings unparalleled adversary, vehicle, and sUAS detection capability into the AVERT MPO common operational picture.

Through this collaboration, customers, in particular branches of the Department of Defense, are now equipped with a decisive tactical advantage across a range of security and defense applications.

The new capabilities will be featured at the Department of Defense's Thunderstorm 24.4 in early November, an invitation-only field technology showcase focused on innovative solutions for expeditionary military operations.

"Battlespaces and secure sites have a myriad of objects they must detect accurately, moving at rapid speeds in all weather conditions, day and night. Building MatrixSpace Radar into the ARES solution takes it to the next level in terms of managing and monitoring these secure locations. Enabling rapid counter UAS initiatives by bringing advanced technological solutions to the DoD is the key focus of our partnership," stated Lori DeMatteis, CRO, MatrixSpace.

MatrixSpace Radar offers robust situational awareness of both airborne and ground-based objects, regardless of lighting and weather conditions. This facilitates highly accurate detection and Counter Uncrewed Aircraft System (CUAS) capabilities, Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) flight for uncrewed, autonomous and tethered aircraft, and overall general awareness and security.

AVERT MPO integrates robotic platforms, sensors, and personnel using the tactical assault kit (TAK) into a common operational picture providing critical data for informed decisions and rapid response. AVERT MPO is unique in its ability to automate robotic sentries using trusted AI, intelligent pathing, and 3D modeling / simulation, and is capable of integrating with over 450 sensors through an advanced C2 platform, providing a decisive advantage during tactical operations.

Ben Eazzetta, CEO of ARES Security commented: "We are impressed by MatrixSpace's powerful radar that delivers new levels of 4D outdoor surveillance, enhancing detection range, accuracy, and adaptability to adverse conditions. Paired with AVERT MPO's AI-driven control and intelligent pathing, the solution enables precise mission planning, faster threat responses, and optimized patrols, creating a more robust security ecosystem for any security force protecting personnel and assets."

About MatrixSpace

MatrixSpace is re-imagining radar, addressing the next generation of AI-enabled sensing so that objects can be identified and data collected at the edge in real-time. We have built the smallest, expendable radar system to provide new levels of integrated outdoor surveillance in 5D (the size, location, range and movement of objects in time) that makes it accessible to a broad range of public and private enterprises. Today we are already working with several branches across the Department of Defense. www.matrixspace.com

About ARES Security:

ARES Security Corporation is a leading security software company and developer of the Enterprise Security Platform™ that is proven to reduce costs and increase effectiveness in numerous industries. The AVERT® software was first developed in 1999 in coordination with the Defense and Threat Reduction Agency to protect U.S. special weapons stockpiles. The solution has been protecting the country's most critical assets since then. The Enterprise Security Platform consists of multiple AVERT solutions that cover the entire physical security lifecycle including software for security design, assessment, command and control, situation management, building information management, robotic operations, virtual training, and real-time decision support. AVERT solutions have received accreditations from the Department of Defense and the Department of Energy and are also DHS SAFETY Act certified. Government agencies, critical infrastructure and utilities, Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, and commercial clients around the world trust AVERT solutions to secure their people and assets.

www.aressecuritycorp.com

