Arevon and Blackstone Credit & Insurance Close $350 Million Preferred Equity, Debt, and ITC Transfer Financing for Condor Energy Storage Project

Transaction showcases Arevon and Blackstone's strategic approach to financing clean energy projects through a combination of preferred equity, tax credit transfers, and debt

NEW YORK and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading renewable energy developer, owner, and operator, together with Blackstone Credit & Insurance (BXCI), today announced a successful financial close for the 200 megawatt/800 megawatt-hour Condor Energy Storage Project (Condor) currently under construction in Grand Terrace, California.

The project is anticipated to start operations in Q2 2024 and is contracted under a 15-year agreement with Southern California Edison. The project will be capable of providing firming capacity, enhancing grid reliability and stability alongside increased adoption of renewable energy resources. Condor features Megapack 2 XL, Tesla's utility-scale battery system. Tesla has been contracted to provide O&M services for the project. Rosendin Electric, Inc. is the project's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor. Arevon will own and operate the project on a long-term basis.

Blackstone's preferred equity investment in Condor is structured to simplify the monetization of tax credits, eliminating the need for traditional tax equity financing.

Zachary Rubenstein, Managing Director in the Blackstone Credit & Insurance Sustainable Resources Group, commented "Arevon is a world-class renewable energy company, and we are excited to be their partner on the Condor financing. Blackstone continues to see tremendous need for large scale financing solutions in the energy transition market, and we look forward to partnering with Arevon on future opportunities."

The financing includes a commitment from Stifel Financial Corp. to buy investment tax credits and is supported with a $164 million debt facility which was secured with Coordinating Lead Arrangers CoBank ACB, Helaba, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. The Bank of New York Mellon served as Collateral and Administrative Agent. Arevon secured real estate financing from climate investment firm HASI related to the Condor Energy Storage Project land.

Daniel Murphy, Director of Project Finance at Arevon, remarked "Condor represents not only our commitment to developing assets that deliver grid resilience but also our team's adeptness in navigating complex, hybrid financing arrangements. Along with our partners, we remain focused on pioneering climate finance solutions that promote a sustainable clean energy future."

"Helaba is very pleased to support Arevon and its Condor battery energy storage project, which we expect to play an important role in California's ongoing efforts to decarbonize its electric system," Christian Jagenberg, EVP & General Manager at Helaba New York Branch said.

Stoel Rives represented Arevon as sponsor transaction counsel and CRC-IB served as sponsor tax equity advisors. Milbank LLP served as the preferred equity counsel, and Winston & Strawn LLP served as lender counsel. Monarch Private Capital served as advisor to the tax credit purchaser, with Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP as counsel to Monarch, and Paul Hastings served as counsel to the tax credit purchaser.

"We are excited to support a great sponsor like Arevon for a great project like Condor in bringing together innovative financing and collaborative financing partners," Conor McKenna, Partner & Senior Managing Director at CRC-IB said.

"We appreciate our partnership with Blackstone Credit and Insurance, a leading player in providing efficient solutions in the renewable energy market, along with our other valued partners, who played pivotal roles in navigating the intricacies of this transaction. Together, we have forged a path toward sustainable energy solutions, and we extend our sincere thanks to all involved for their dedication and expertise," Kevin Smith, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon said.

About Arevon

Arevon Energy, Inc. is a leading renewable energy company, supplying clean energy to utilities and corporations across North America. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and New York City, Arevon uses innovative approaches and leading-edge technology to develop, build, finance, own, and operate clean energy projects. Arevon owns and operates more than 3,500 megawatts (MW) of solar, storage, and solar + storage hybrid assets across the country. The company is a renewable energy leader in California with more than 1,900 MW in operation and more than 1,000 MW under construction. Arevon has a robust portfolio of more than 6 gigawatts of projects in development which will enable the company to provide more clean, cost-effective energy to homes and businesses. Its financial strength, innovation, and industry expertise come together to improve the structure and performance of its platform of solar and energy storage power plants. Arevon was named one of Arizona's Top Workplaces in 2022 and 2023. For more information, please visit: www.arevonenergy.com.

About Blackstone Credit & Insurance Sustainable Resources Group

The Blackstone Credit & Insurance Sustainable Resources Group focuses on providing private credit to the renewable energy, infrastructure, and energy transition marketplace. The Group has approximately 40 investment professionals across North America, Europe, and Asia and invests across the credit spectrum in investment grade credit, non-investment grade credit, preferred and convertible securities. In 2022, Blackstone announced that it sees an opportunity to invest an estimated $100 billion in energy transition and climate change solutions projects over the next decade across its businesses.

