Arevon Announces New Operations Leadership with Promotions of Anand Narayanan and Jeremy Rand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, announced the promotions of Anand Narayanan and Jeremy Rand to leadership roles on the company's Executive Team effective April 1, 2026. The two will assume responsibilities previously held by Justin Johnson, former Chief Operating Officer, under a new structure designed to enhance execution and strengthen coordination across Arevon's growing operations platform.

Anand Narayanan, Senior Vice President of Asset Management and Operations Jeremy Rand, Senior Vice President of Project Execution

Anand Narayanan has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Asset Management and Operations, overseeing Asset Management, Operations, and Risk & Insurance. He has over 15 years of experience in utility-scale solar and energy storage operations and has played a key role in strengthening Arevon's commercial asset management capabilities since joining the company in 2018. During his tenure, Arevon's operating portfolio has increased from 2 gigawatts (GW) to more than 6 GW, supported by improvements in performance engineering, budgeting discipline, NERC compliance readiness, and fleet reliability.

Jeremy Rand has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Project Execution, leading Engineering, Procurement, and Project Management & Construction. He brings more than 15 years of experience across renewables performance, procurement strategy, engineering, construction execution, and risk management. Since joining Arevon in 2021, he has led sourcing strategies for capital equipment, service contracts, and engineering, procurement, and construction agreements. He has also supported the implementation of prevailing wage compliance processes aligned with evolving federal requirements. His work has helped maintain project bankability, manage supply-chain risk, and support consistent project execution amid evolving policy and market conditions.

"These promotions reflect the depth of leadership at Arevon and our commitment to sustained operational excellence," said Justin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon. "Anand and Jeremy bring proven leadership in their respective areas and will continue to foster the collaboration and execution discipline that drive strong project performance and returns."

"I'm honored to step into this position as Arevon expands its operations," said Narayanan. "Our Asset Management, Operations, and Risk & Insurance teams play a central role in maintaining performance across Arevon's portfolio, and I look forward to continuing to enhance the processes and capabilities that deliver long-term reliability and value for our partners and the communities we serve."

"Delivering projects safely, efficiently, and at scale requires close coordination across Engineering, Procurement, and Construction," said Rand. "I'm excited to lead our teams in strengthening execution strategies that support consistent project delivery as Arevon continues to build its growing pipeline."

These leadership appointments reflect Arevon's momentum as the company expands its operating footprint and progresses new projects across the United States. In 2025 alone, Arevon brought more than 1.7 GW of solar and energy storage capacity online and today is constructing more than 670 megawatts of new projects while advancing its significant development pipeline. The company was also ranked #1 in the Americas and #3 globally in the GRESB ESG Benchmark Assessment, underscoring its leadership in sustainable infrastructure development. These achievements reinforce Arevon's role in shaping a more resilient and reliable energy future for communities nationwide.

About Arevon Energy, Inc.

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated team develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 6 gigawatts of solar and energy storage projects across 18 states, is currently constructing 670 megawatts (MW) of new capacity, and maintains a robust development portfolio. The company has also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 MW of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. Together, this scale, execution, and ongoing development activity position Arevon as a leader in powering an American energy future. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon