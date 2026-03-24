Arevon Begins Construction on $600 Million Cormorant Energy Storage Project in California

Cormorant advances local economic investment through jobs, tax revenue, and community partnerships,

reinforcing Arevon's position as a leading battery storage developer in the state

DALY CITY, Calif. and SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, today announced the start of construction on its 250 megawatt (MW)/1,000 megawatt-hour (MWh) Cormorant Energy Storage Project in Daly City, California. Once operational in 2027, the $600 million facility will be capable of powering approximately 321,000 homes for up to four hours, strengthening grid reliability by delivering stored electricity during periods of peak demand.

Arevon will own and operate Cormorant Energy Storage, which is under a long-term offtake agreement with MCE, an electricity provider that serves more than 1.8 million residents and businesses across Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, and Solano counties. The project was originally planned at 188 MW/752 MWh and has since expanded to 250 MW/1,000 MWh, with the additional capacity also contracted under a long-term offtake agreement with MCE.

The Cormorant Energy Storage Project will use lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery technology, designed to provide safe, efficient, and flexible storage capabilities. Primoris Services Corporation's Renewables group is the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, and at peak construction, the project is expected to employ approximately 175 workers. Construction activity will also support the local economy, with hotels, restaurants, stores, and other businesses benefiting from the increased activity in the area. Over its lifetime, Cormorant is expected to generate more than $73 million in property tax revenue that will help fund schools, infrastructure improvements, and public services.

"The start of construction marks an important milestone for the Cormorant project and the Daly City community," said Justin Johnson, Chief Executive Officer at Arevon. "Projects like Cormorant are critical to strengthening California's energy grid by storing power when it's abundant and delivering it when it's needed most. Arevon is proud to continue investing in infrastructure that supports reliability, affordability, and California's long-term clean energy goals."

Arevon has made sustained investments in Daly City and the greater Bayshore community throughout the development of the Cormorant project, demonstrating a long‑term commitment to local well‑being, equity, and opportunity. The company has partnered with more than a dozen local and regional organizations through donations, sponsorships, scholarships, memberships, and volunteering efforts, including:

Daly City Partnership (DCP)





Pilipino Bayanihan Resource Center (PBRC)





Filipino American Arts Exposition





Pacific Islanders Together (PIT)





Jefferson Union High School District





KAPWA Kultural Center





Daly City Colma Chamber of Commerce





Cow Palace





City of Daly City – Department of Recreation Services





John's Closet





Bayshore Community Center





Bayshore Senior Citizen Friendship Club





San Mateo AAPI Alliance

"The Cormorant project demonstrates the importance of working closely with local leaders and community members as we develop projects that will operate for decades," said Shanelle Montana, Chief Development Officer at Arevon. "Community engagement is not simply a box to check — it is a commitment to being present, authentic, and aligned with the people who will live alongside our projects. Arevon looks forward to continuing its partnership with the community throughout Cormorant's construction and long-term operations."

Arevon is a nationwide renewable energy developer and a leader in California with more than 3.7 gigawatts in operation, representing over $5 billion in capital investment, and 550 MW currently under construction. The company has issued other announcements celebrating achievements at several of its other California projects, including the start of operations at its Peregrine Energy Storage Project, its Eland 1 Solar-plus-Storage Project, its Vikings Solar-plus-Storage Project, and its Condor Energy Storage Project. Arevon also executed an offtake agreement for its Avocet Energy Storage Project. Condor Energy Storage received Proximo's North America Storage Deal of the Year Award, and Vikings Solar-plus-Storage was the recipient of IJGlobal's Renewables Deal of the Year – Energy Storage Award and Proximo's North America Solar Deal of the Year Award.

About Arevon

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated team develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 6 gigawatts (GW) of solar and energy storage projects across 18 states, representing more than $11 billion in capital investment, and is currently constructing more than 670 megawatts (MW) of new capacity. The company also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 MW of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. In the last two years, Arevon has completed $5.1 billion in project financings and closed on a $600 million corporate revolver to fund continued company growth. With a 7 GW development portfolio and continued investment in new projects, Arevon is solidifying its role as a leader in powering an American energy future. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon