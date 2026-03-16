SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arevon Energy, Inc., a leading American energy developer, owner, and operator, today announced that Justin Johnson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective March 16, 2026. Johnson, previously the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO), has served as interim CEO since February 2026. The company will announce Johnson's successor as COO at a later date.

Arevon Names Justin Johnson Chief Executive Officer

In a statement, Arevon's Board of Directors said, "Justin has played a central role in building Arevon into a top independent power producer. His operational leadership, disciplined approach to project execution, and deep industry expertise position him well to guide the company through its next phase of growth. The Board has full confidence in his ability to advance Arevon's strategic priorities and continue delivering strong results across the business."

Johnson brings more than two decades of experience in energy development, infrastructure operations, and large-scale project execution. As COO, he oversaw Arevon's Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Asset Management, Operations, and Risk Management teams while helping shape the company's strategy and scale its portfolio. During his tenure, Arevon has grown into a leading national energy platform that owns and operates more than 6 gigawatts (GW) of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across 18 states.

"Since Arevon's founding, our goal has been to build a company capable of developing and operating energy infrastructure at scale," Johnson said. "Electricity demand is increasing nationwide, and reliable infrastructure has never been more important. I'm honored to lead our team as we continue delivering solar and energy storage projects that enhance grid reliability, help meet rising energy demand, and strengthen communities across the United States."

Prior to joining Arevon, Johnson began his career at Horizon Wind Energy, where he helped grow the organization from a single operational project into one of the world's largest wind energy operators following its acquisition by EDP Renewables. Before entering the energy sector, he served for seven years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force in flight test engineering and project management roles. Johnson earned a Master of Business Administration from Babson College and is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Arevon enters this next chapter with strong operational momentum and an expanding development portfolio. In 2025, the company brought more than 1.7 GW of new solar and energy storage capacity online and raised $2.3 billion in project financing. Arevon was also ranked #1 in the Americas and #3 globally in the GRESB ESG Benchmark Assessment, reflecting its strong ESG performance and commitment to responsible energy development. The company has also received multiple Top Workplaces Awards in recent years. Today, Arevon has approximately 600 megawatts (MW) of projects under construction and a development pipeline exceeding 7 GW nationwide. A recent milestone is the commencement of operations at the 430 MW Kelso Solar Project in Missouri, one of the state's largest solar facilities. Together, these achievements reinforce Arevon's position as a leader in advancing a more resilient and reliable American energy future.

About Arevon

Arevon is a U.S. energy leader committed to powering America with affordable, reliable, and secure homegrown energy. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and with a regional office in New York City, the company's experienced and dedicated team develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates renewable energy projects nationwide. With a strong track record in utility-scale solar and energy storage, Arevon is a trusted partner to utilities and businesses seeking cost-effective, sustainable energy solutions. By prioritizing American manufacturing and domestic energy production, the company invests in U.S. jobs, strengthens local economies, and advances the country's energy independence.

Arevon owns and operates more than 6 gigawatts (GW) of solar and energy storage projects across 18 states, representing more than $11 billion in capital investment, and is currently constructing more than 600 megawatts (MW) of new capacity. The company also partnered with local utilities to develop and build 480 MW of solar energy, ensuring each project was successfully integrated into their communities. In the last two years, Arevon has completed $5.1 billion in project financings and closed on a $600 million corporate revolver to fund continued company growth. With a 7 GW development portfolio and continued investment in new projects, Arevon is solidifying its role as a leader in powering an American energy future. For more information, visit arevonenergy.com.

SOURCE Arevon