Arf and LuLu Financial Holdings Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable T-0 Settlement for Global Payments

ZURICH and ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arf, a global leader in providing working capital and settlement liquidity solutions to payments companies, and LuLu Financial Holdings, a global financial services conglomerate, have announced a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing settlement times in the global payments and cross-border payments industry. This collaboration will allow LuLuFin to leverage Arf's advanced settlement infrastructure, offering T-0 settlement times.

Arf and LuLu Financial Holdings Announce Strategic Partnership

Through this partnership, LuLuFin gains access to Arf's seamless cross-border treasury management solutions built on the PayFi Stack, enabling instant settlement capabilities that overcome the challenges of traditional correspondent banking systems.

This collaboration reinforces LuLuFin's position at the forefront of innovation in the financial services sector, while Arf's infrastructure facilitates real-time settlement—a critical requirement for modern global payments. By addressing liquidity needs with innovative solutions, both companies drive exponential growth in global payments, enhance operational efficiency, reduce risk, and better serve the financial needs of a global customer base. Arf's solutions remove the working capital constraints of global payment companies, empowering them to scale operations without being limited by liquidity bottlenecks.

Arf's Co-founder & CEO, Ali Erhat Nalbant, commented: "We are excited to partner with LuLuFin to deliver real-time settlement solutions that empower exponential growth and more reliable international payments. Our T-0 settlement capabilities we developed on PayFi Stack are setting a new standard for the industry."

LuLu Financial Holdings' Managing Director Adeeb Ahamed, said: "At LuLu Financial Holdings, we strive to develop innovative solutions for a seamless and secure payments experience. Partnering with Arf represents a step forward in this journey. This collaboration underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of financial innovation while delivering value to a global customer base."

The partnership underscores both companies' commitment to modernizing financial infrastructure, providing global businesses and consumers with efficient, innovative, and compliant financial solutions.

About Arf

Arf offers innovative liquidity and settlement solutions tailored for global payments companies. Built on PayFi Stack, Arf provides seamless working capital and real-time settlement capabilities, empowering businesses to scale operations and achieve exponential growth. Based in Switzerland, Arf operates as a regulated financial institution. https://arf.one/

About LuluFin

LuLu Financial Holdings is a leading global financial services provider, offering a wide range of services including cross-border payments, currency exchange, and financial technology solutions. With over 350 customer engagement centers in over 10 countries across the Middle East, Indian subcontinent and APAC regions, and a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, LuLu Financial Holdings continues to set benchmarks in the financial services industry. https://www.lulufin.com/

About PayFi

PayFi—an open, modular framework introduced by Huma Finance— represents the new frontier of real-world asset-backed finance. It enables real-time settlement liquidity by leveraging tokenized assets, providing faster, more efficient, and transparent financial solutions for global payment companies. By incorporating PayFi, financial institutions can unlock liquidity from real-world assets, facilitating exponential growth and reducing reliance on traditional working capital constraints.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2593607/Arf_and_LuLu.jpg