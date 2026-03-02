ARF Marks 90 Years as Champion of Marketing Science at AUDIENCExSCIENCE 2026

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) is celebrating 90 years of advancing the scientific practice of advertising and marketing, launching a year-long anniversary that kicks off at AUDIENCExSCIENCE 2026, March 18–19 in New York City.

Founded in 1936 with the mission "To further, through research, the scientific practice of advertising and marketing," the ARF has served as the industry's independent authority on research standards and measurement rigor through every major era of media transformation.

"As we mark our first 90 years, we're reminded that innovation only earns trust when it's grounded in science," said Scott McDonald, Ph.D., President & CEO of the ARF. "In an AI-driven, multi-platform world, the need for empirically validated evidence is greater than ever before."

Anniversary Kickoff at AUDIENCExSCIENCE

This year's AUDIENCExSCIENCE conference will examine the rapidly evolving intersection of AI, marketing, media and consumer insight, convening industry leaders to address the future of audience measurement. The keynote speakers include: Bob Lord, President of Horizon Media Holdings and Interim CEO of Horizon Global, Laura Martin, Senior Internet & Media Analyst, Needham & Company and Shelly Palmer, Professor of Advanced Media at Syracuse University and CEO of The Palmer Group.

Nine Decades of Industry Impact

Over 90 years, ARF has:

Established foundational standards for print, radio, television and digital measurement





Launched the Journal of Advertising Research , formalizing advertising science





, formalizing advertising science Validated copy testing and creative effectiveness methodologies





Guided digital and cross-platform measurement frameworks





Evaluated emerging practices including neuro methods, attention metrics, and AI applications

Throughout periods of disruption, the ARF's role has remained a bulwark for independent evaluation, methodological rigor and industry-wide collaboration.

The 90th anniversary celebration will continue throughout 2026 with special research releases, historical retrospectives and expanded programming across ARF events.

Ninety years on, the founding mandate endures: To further, through research, the scientific practice of advertising and marketing.

About the ARF

Founded in 1936 and celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) is the preeminent authority on unbiased quality in advertising, media and marketing research. With more than 400 member companies, the ARF advances industry standards and best practices through collaboration, innovation and evidence-based insights. Through events like AUDIENCExSCIENCE and initiatives such as the Great Mind Awards, the ARF continues to shape the future of advertising and marketing research.

For more information on the ARF, visit www.thearf.org or find us on LinkedIn, YouTube, X or Facebook.

