Trust in AI Surges as Consumers Take a More Transactional View of Data Sharing, ARF Study Finds

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust in artificial intelligence rose sharply in 2025, even as consumers continued to draw firm lines around transparency and control, according to The ARF's 8th Annual Privacy Study.

The nationally representative survey of 1,245 U.S. consumers found a 16-point increase in trust in AI, the largest gain of any institution measured, alongside growing willingness to share personal data when clear value is offered.

Trust in AI rose sharply in 2025, according to The ARF's 8th Annual Privacy Study. Post this

What's new this year:

AI trust rebounds: AI saw the biggest trust jump across institutions compared to last year, reflecting a rapid normalization taking hold as AI tools become prevalent in work and in daily life.

AI saw the biggest trust jump across institutions compared to last year, reflecting a rapid normalization taking hold as AI tools become prevalent in work and in daily life. Data sharing becomes pragmatic: Nearly 60% of consumers say they would share data for personalized shopping recommendations — a key signal for retail media and first-party data strategies.

Nearly say they would share data for personalized shopping recommendations — a key signal for retail media and first-party data strategies. Transparency is mandatory: 85% of consumers say companies should be required to disclose when AI is used, prioritizing clarity around data collection and sharing over technical explanations.

say companies should be required to disclose when AI is used, prioritizing clarity around data collection and sharing over technical explanations. Ad relevance still lags: Despite data-rich platforms, nearly half of digital ads are still perceived as irrelevant. Meanwhile, local TV performed the worst, with 65% reporting poor ad relevance.

"Consumers aren't rejecting data-driven marketing — they're negotiating it," said Paul Donato, Chief Research Officer at the ARF. "Trust in AI is rising fast, but only when brands are transparent about how consumer data is used."

The study was conducted in English and Spanish for the first time and includes eight years of trend data on privacy, trust and advertising effectiveness which is available to members.

Media Contact:

Philip Perry

Senior Content & Communications Manager, ARF

[email protected] | (212) 751-5656 ext. 5757

SOURCE The Advertising Research Foundation