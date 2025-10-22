Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at the Rincon West Lithium Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3

OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT, FSE: OAY3, OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the first Mineral Resource estimate ("MRE") for the Rincon West lithium brine project in Salta Province, Argentina ("Rincon West" or the "Project").

MRE Highlights (see Tables 1 and 2 for details):

Measured and Indicated Resources of 0.15 km 3 brine volume with an average grade of 296 mg/lithium, representing 238,000 tonnes Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), and

Inferred Resource of 0.08 km3 brine volume with an average grade of 216 mg/l lithium, representing 64,000 tonnes LCE.

Nikolaos Cacos, CEO commented, "This initial resource marks a pivotal step in unlocking the full potential of Rincon West and reinforces Argentina Lithium's position at the center of one of the most strategic lithium districts in the world. With Rio Tinto's world-class Rincon Project as our direct neighbour and a strong offtake partnership with Stellantis, we are uniquely positioned to advance Rincon West rapidly and responsibly. This foundation allows us to leverage both, strategic infrastructure and commercial synergies, as we move toward the next phase of development.

As we advance PEA studies and evaluate advanced extraction technologies, our long-term focus remains crystal clear: to build a scalable, high-value lithium operation that generates sustainable returns for our shareholders. This initial resource provides a solid foundation on which we intend to expand the resource base: the exploration team will be carefully evaluating drilling below the current mineral resource, where expansion potential has been identified as the current mineral resource is open to depth. Together with our other highly prospective properties at Pocitos, Antofalla and Incahuasi, our company's assets create a strong growth pipeline that will allow us to deepen strategic partnerships and accelerate development, potentially positioning Argentina Lithium as a key future supplier to the global EV and battery markets."

The Mineral Resource estimate was completed at the West Block properties (mining concessions Villanoveño II and Rinconcita II) totalling 2,931 hectares. The resource estimate does not consider the Paso de Sico concessions in the northern part of the Rincon West project, which in aggregate represents 3742.9 hectares of mining concessions at the Rincon Salar. The resource was defined by 14 exploration boreholes totalling 4823.2 metres of diamond drilling, and one production well of 470 metres of total length.

Table 1 presents the Project's mineral resources, volumes and grades by resource category for lithium and potassium. Table 2 shows the Project's mineral resources expressed as Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and Potassium Chloride (KCl).

Table 1. Lithium and Potassium Mineral Resources at the Rincon West Project



Measured (M) Indicated (Ind) M + Ind Inferred (Inf) Li K Li K Li K Li K Aquifer volume (km3) 3.36 0.97 4.33 3.05 Mean specific yield (Sy) 0.04 0.02 0.04 0.03 Brine volume (km3) 0.14 0.02 0.15 0.08 Mean grade (g/m3) 11.9 229.2 4.9 94.0 11.1 214.8 3.8 71.6 Concentration (mg/l) 297 5,776 295 5,686 296 5,756 216 4,085 Resource (tonnes) 40,000 770,000 5,000 92,000 45,000 862,000 12,000 219,000

Notes to the resource estimate (Table 1):

CIM definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. The Qualified Person for this Mineral Resource estimate is Frederik Reidel, CPG. No cut-off values have been applied to the resource estimate. Numbers may not sum exactly due to rounding.

Table 2. Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and Potassium Chloride (KCl) Mineral Resources



Measured (M) Indicated (Ind) M+Ind Inferred (Inf) LCE KCl LCE KCl LCE KCl LCE KCl Concentration (mg/l Li or K) 297 5,776 295 5,686 296 5,756 216 4,085 Resource (tonnes) 212,800 1,470,700 26,600 175,720 238,000 1,650,000 64,000 327,000

Notes to Table 2

Lithium is converted to lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) with a conversion factor of 5.32. Potassium is converted to potassium chloride with a conversion factor of 1.91. Numbers may not sum exactly due to rounding.

The effective date of the Mineral Resource estimate is September 26, 2025. Supporting information for the Mineral Resource estimate will be detailed in an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") which will be filed on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile within 45 days of the date of this news release.

Resource Estimation Methodology

Between 2022 and the end of 2024, Argentina Lithium conducted two drilling campaigns at the Rincon West Project during which 14 diamond drill exploration holes ("HQ" diameter) were completed. Drilling was carried out by Salta-based AGV Falcon Drilling SRL, under the supervision of Argentina Lithium's geologists. Continuous "core" samples and unaltered formation test samples were collected at specific depth intervals for porosity studies. Depth representative brine samples were extracted, typically by using a packer system. In some boreholes bailer and HydraSleeve sampling methodologies were applied.

On completion of drilling the boreholes were prepared as monitoring wells with the installation of 2-inch diameter blank or slotted PVC casings. At the conclusion of the second drilling campaign, one production well (RW-RT-1) was drilled using a mud-rotary system and completed with 10-inch diameter stainless steel production casing. A variable rate pumping test and a 30-day constant rate pumping test were carried on this production well.

The brine resource estimate was determined by defining the aquifer geometry, the drainable porosity or specific yield (Sy) of the hydrogeological units in the Salar, and the concentration of the elements of economic interest, mainly lithium and potassium. Brine resources were defined as the product of the first three parameters. The resource estimate is limited to the Villanoveño II and Rinconcita II mining concessions in the Rincon Salar.

The resource model domain is constrained by the following factors:

Upper Boundary: The upper boundary of the model is determined by the highest elevation samples within the dataset, and/or the phreatic brine level.

Lateral Extent: The lateral extent of the resource model is confined within the boundaries of the LIT mining claims.

Lower Boundary: The lower boundary of the model domain extends to 385 metres below the topography, which is 5 metres below the deepest sample. At this depth, geological evidence supports the continuation of brine with similar characteristics.

The specific yield values used to develop the resources are based on results of drainable porosity analyses carried out on 310 undisturbed samples from HQ core by Daniel B. Stephens and Associates laboratory.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Resources

The mineral resources disclosed in this press release conform to NI 43-101 standards and guidelines and were prepared by an independent qualified person. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological and hydrogeological evidence and sampling. Existing data are sufficient to imply but not verify mineral grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with additional drilling and pump tests. The National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report supporting the mineral resources for the Rincon West Project contained in this news release, will be filed on SEDAR+ by Argentina Lithium & Energy within 45 days of the date of this news release.

Stellantis Investment and Off-take

In September 2023, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Stellantis, a leading global automaker, for a strategic investment through Stellantis' subsidiary Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., in return for a 19.9% stake in Company's Argentine subsidiary Argentina Litio y Energia S.A. ("ALE"), with Argentina Lithium retaining 80.1%. The agreement includes an Exchange Right allowing Stellantis to convert its ALE shares into up to 19.9% of Argentina Lithium's common shares (undiluted), subject to certain conditions and a Top-Up Right to maintain that ownership threshold. Additionally, the parties executed a seven-year lithium offtake agreement, under which Stellantis will have the right to purchase up to 15,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year, if and once commercial production begins, with options for extension and rights of first refusal on surplus product.

Qualified Persons and QA/QC

The Mineral Resource Estimate and technical data in this news release were prepared under the direction of Frederik Reidel, CPG, of Atacama Water Consultants. Mr. Reidel is an independent Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Reidel reviewed drill and brine sample collection, handling, and security practices for all drilling and sampling campaigns. All conform to industry best practice. The QP has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

Drainable Porosity Analysis

319 undisturbed drill core samples obtained during 2022 - 2024 drilling campaigns were analyzed for drainable porosity by Daniel B. Stephens & Associates, Inc. in Albuquerque, New Mexico ("DBSA") as primary laboratory, with additional control samples analyzed by Geo Systems Analysis, Inc. in Tucson, Arizona ("GSA"). Both DBSA and GSA are independent laboratories from LIT.

Brine Sample Analysis

Several brine sampling methods were employed to obtain depth-specific and representative samples for chemical analysis as follow:

Brine samples were collected during diamond drilling at specific depth intervals using double or single packer systems, with occasional bailer sampling.

Some samples were collected using HydraSleeve (RW-DDH-03) when technical issues prevented packer sampling during the drilling.

Field parameters: pH, temperature (T), density, and electrical conductivity (EC), were measured at the wellhead for all samples.

Brine samples were stored in 1-litre plastic bottles that were pre-washed and rinsed with the same brine to condition the container. After proper labelling and sealing, samples were transported to LIT's Salta office and then shipped to the laboratory for chemical analysis under a strict chain of custody.

Brine analysis results were uploaded to the project's chemical database and periodically verified internally.

The quality of sample analytical results was controlled and assessed with a protocol of blank, duplicate and reference standard samples included within the sample sequence. Approximately 23% (75 of 322 samples) of all brine analyses were performed on control samples.

All brine samples were sent to the Alex Stewart NOA laboratory, which has extensive experience in analyzing lithium-rich brines and is accredited under ISO 9001, complying with ISO 17025 guidelines. The laboratory maintains internal QA/QC procedures with results reported in each assay certificate. Alex Stewart NOA laboratory is independent from LIT.

Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) spectrometry was used for chemical analysis of key elements including boron, calcium, potassium, lithium, and magnesium. Samples were diluted 100:1 prior to analysis.

The accuracy and consistency of the Alex Stewart NOA assays were assessed by the QP, facilitated by the aforementioned sample blanks, standards and duplicates. Good precision was observed, with a 10% error threshold for duplicate samples across all analytes. Only one sample pair exhibited an error slightly exceeding 10% for boron.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The strategic investment in the Company by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, has helped Argentina Lithium to advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; the ability to obtain financing to fund its stated business objectives; the ability to obtain drilling permits and fresh water access rights; the future use of DLE in the Company's projects; for a NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate to be published by the end of Q3-2025; the demand for battery-grade lithium continuing to grow and global supply tightening; the expectation to complete a PEA in early 2026, and feasibility-level engineering expected to follow in 2026; structuring a flexible financing pathway that allows for staged de-risking and value creation; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the state of financial markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs; fluctuations in metal prices; operations in foreign countries and the compliance with foreign laws; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to obtain or delays in obtaining necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; labour disputes and other risks generally in the mining industry. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties.

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.