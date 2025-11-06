Letter From the President

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company"):

Dear Shareholders,

As we reflect on the past year at Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., I am pleased to share the significant progress we have achieved and to outline the next steps as we advance our objective of becoming a leading producer of battery-grade lithium within Argentina's Lithium Triangle. The past twelve months have marked an important period of disciplined progress, both technically and strategically, anchored by our commitment to responsible development and long-term value creation.

Our flagship Rincon West lithium brine project in Salta Province continues to be the centerpiece of our growth. In partnership with Stellantis, we have made notable advances across multiple fronts, including the completion and publication of our maiden NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate, an achievement that represents the culmination of our extensive exploration and drilling efforts. This resource forms the foundation upon which our project development strategy is being built.

We are now transitioning from exploration toward development readiness. Our focus remains on five core priorities: regulatory engagement and permitting, Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") process selection and pilot testing, environmental baseline work, engineering and economic studies, and the structuring of project financing. Together, these initiatives form a coherent path toward the potential production of battery-grade lithium carbonate, in alignment with the accelerating global adoption of electric vehicles and the urgent need for a secure, sustainable lithium supply chain.

Our relationship with provincial and federal authorities continues to be positive and constructive. We anticipate the renewal of the Rincon West drilling permit shortly, for additional drilling and resource modelling, and are concurrently securing freshwater access rights for our Paso de Sico concessions to support both near-term exploration and future operations. These milestones are essential to maintaining project momentum as we prepare for the next phase of work.

In parallel, our technical team has advanced the evaluation of multiple DLE technologies through initial recovery testing programs, allowing us to identify the most attractive technologies. We are now preparing for pilot-scale testing to refine process parameters and confirm scalability. DLE represents a transformative opportunity to enhance lithium recovery efficiency and reduce environmental impact—key factors that will strengthen project economics and align Rincon West with the highest ESG standards.

Environmental responsibility continues to guide every step of our work. We have initiated hydrogeological modelling, topographic surveys, and freshwater assessments, and we plan to commence baseline environmental studies in the coming months. These programs will ensure that Rincon West is developed under rigorous environmental and social frameworks, reflecting our commitment to transparency and sustainability.

On the engineering front, early-stage design and infrastructure layout work are underway. Subject to financing, we expect to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") in early 2026, integrating the data generated from our DLE pilot testing and initial cost evaluations. Subject to successful results, a Pre-Feasibility Study will follow providing a comprehensive technical and economic foundation for development.

Our immediate priority is to secure the financing required to move into this next stage of development. We have opened our data room to several potential partners and are actively engaged in discussions with institutional investors and strategic industry participants. We are also evaluating tolling and regional collaboration opportunities to optimize capital efficiency and project timelines. While current market conditions for early-stage resource companies remain selective, we are confident that the strong fundamentals of the lithium sector and our disciplined project strategy position us favorably to attract long-term partners and investors.

Our partnership with Stellantis remains a cornerstone of our growth plan. Stellantis' 19.9% ownership in our Argentine subsidiary, Argentina Litio y Energia S.A., and its offtake rights upon production commencement, underscore the confidence of one of the world's leading automakers in our team, our vision, and our asset base. This strategic relationship provides both validation and strength as we move toward feasibility and development readiness.

Looking ahead, Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. remains focused on disciplined execution to advance our technical programs, secure the necessary permits, and finalize financing arrangements to enable construction and production. With our strong partnerships, robust resource base, and alignment with global energy transition goals, we are exceptionally well positioned to deliver meaningful long-term value for our shareholders.

On behalf of our Board of Directors and dedicated team, I thank you for your continued trust and support as we move forward into this next exciting phase of growth and development.

With appreciation,

Nikolaos Cacos

President, CEO and Director

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

www.argentinalithium.com

Qualified Persons and QA/QC

The technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Frederik Reidel, CPG, of Atacama Water Consultants. Mr. Reidel is an independent Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in NI 43-101.

Disclaimers & Cautionary Statements

