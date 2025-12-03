Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. Files Technical Report for the Rincon West Lithium Project

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LITFrankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3OTCQX Venture Market: LILIF

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of the NI 43-101 Technical Report (the "Report") supporting disclosure of the first mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Rincon West lithium brine project in Salta Province, Argentina ("Rincon West" or the "Project"), as reported on October 22, 2025. Tables 1 and 2 summarize the MRE.

The Report, titled "Mineral Resource Estimate - Rincon West Project, Salta, Argentina" with an effective date of November 27, 2025 is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and will be posted to the Company's website www.ArgentinaLithium.com.

Table 1 presents the Project's mineral resources, volumes and grades by resource category for lithium and potassium. Table 2 shows the Project's mineral resources expressed as Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) and Potassium Chloride (KCl).

Table 1. Lithium and Potassium Mineral Resources at the Rincon West Project



Measured (M) Indicated (Ind) M + Ind Inferred (Inf) Li K Li K Li K Li K Aquifer volume (km3) 3.36 0.97 4.33 3.05 Mean specific yield (Sy) 0.04 0.02 0.04 0.03 Brine volume (km3) 0.14 0.02 0.15 0.08 Mean grade (g/m3) 11.9 229.2 4.9 94.0 11.1 214.8 3.8 71.6 Concentration (mg/l) 297 5,776 295 5,686 296 5,756 216 4,085 Resource (tonnes) 40,000 770,000 5,000 92,000 45,000 862,000 12,000 219,000

Notes to the resource estimate (Table 1):

CIM definitions were followed for Mineral Resources. The Qualified Person for this Mineral Resource estimate is Frederik Reidel, CPG. No cut-off values have been applied to the resource estimate. Numbers may not sum exactly due to rounding.

Table 2. Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") and Potassium Chloride ("KCl") Mineral Resources



Measured (M) Indicated (Ind) M+Ind Inferred (Inf) LCE KCl LCE KCl LCE KCl LCE KCl Concentration (mg/l Li or K) 297 5,776 295 5,686 296 5,756 216 4,085 Resource (tonnes) 212,800 1,470,700 26,600 175,720 238,000 1,650,000 64,000 327,000

Notes to Table 2

Lithium is converted to lithium carbonate (Li 2 CO 3 ) with a conversion factor of 5.32. Potassium is converted to potassium chloride with a conversion factor of 1.91. Numbers may not sum exactly due to rounding.

The effective date of the Mineral Resource estimate is November 27, 2025.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Resources

The mineral resources disclosed in this press release conform to NI 43-101 standards and guidelines and were prepared by an independent qualified person. The above-mentioned mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. The quantity and grade of the reported Inferred Mineral Resources are conceptual in nature and are estimated based on limited geological and hydrogeological evidence and sampling. Existing data are sufficient to imply but not verify mineral grade and/or quality of continuity. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence relative to a Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource and constitutes an insufficient level of confidence to allow conversion to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected, but not guaranteed, that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with additional drilling and pump tests.

Stellantis Investment and Off-take

In September 2023, Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. entered into a definitive agreement with Stellantis, a leading global automaker, for a strategic investment through Stellantis' subsidiary Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., in return for a 19.9% stake in ALE, with Argentina Lithium retaining 80.1%. The agreement includes an Exchange Right allowing Stellantis to convert its ALE shares into up to 19.9% of Argentina Lithium's common shares (undiluted), subject to certain conditions and a Top-Up Right to maintain that ownership threshold. Additionally, the parties executed a seven-year lithium offtake agreement, under which Stellantis will have the right to purchase up to 15,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate per year, if and once commercial production begins, with options for extension and rights of first refusal on surplus product.

Qualified Persons and QA/QC

The Mineral Resource Estimate and technical data in this news release were prepared under the direction of Frederik Reidel, CPG, of Atacama Water Consultants. Mr. Reidel is an independent Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Reidel reviewed drill and brine sample collection, handling, and security practices for all drilling and sampling campaigns. All conform to industry best practice. The QP has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The strategic investment in the Company by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, has helped Argentina Lithium to advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "anticipate", "will", "expect", "may", "continue", "could", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments management of the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mineral properties; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlooks; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; and future exploration and operating plans are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: risks and uncertainties related to the ability to obtain, amend, or maintain licenses, permits, or surface rights; risks associated with technical difficulties in connection with mining activities; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the state of financial markets in Canada and other jurisdictions; the Company's ability to meet its working capital needs; fluctuations in metal prices; operations in foreign countries and the compliance with foreign laws; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; failure to obtain or delays in obtaining necessary governmental and regulatory approvals; labour disputes and other risks generally in the mining industry. There may be other factors that cause results or events to not be as anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more detailed discussion of factors that may impact expected future results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof or the dates specifically referenced in this press release, where applicable. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, unless required pursuant to applicable laws. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.