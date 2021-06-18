Argentina Lithium Announces Voting Results

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3

OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that at the Annual General & Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 16, 2021, each of the 3 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on May 18, 2021 with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Company. 17,158,240 shares were voted representing 39.87% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

The Company is pleased to announce all resolutions received support from our shareholders at the meeting. Incumbent directors Joseph Grosso and Nikolaos Cacos were re-elected and Darren Urquhart was elected to the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina, and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina, and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

