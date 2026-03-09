Argentina's President Milei Joined Yeshiva University's President for "Great Conversations with Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman"

"Argentina Week" Discussion Focused on Global Economic Leadership and Support for the United States and Israel in the War against Iran

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- President Javier Milei of Argentina today addressed the Yeshiva University community on the first day of "Argentina Week," a high-profile mission he is leading in New York to consolidate Wall Street support and advance Argentina's economic agenda.

President Milei's visit to the nation's flagship Jewish university is his only university stop during a tightly curated three-day Manhattan visit that includes diplomatic meetings at Argentina's Consulate and a headline appearance at JPMorgan Chase before CEO Jamie Dimon and senior executives.

Argentinian President Javier Milei and Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman

President Milei was a featured guest and participant in the latest of the "Great Conversations with Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman" series, which brings heads of state, policymakers and influential thinkers into substantive engagement with the Yeshiva University community via a discussion with its president. Recent guests have included author Jonathan Haidt on the social consequences of digital culture; former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Israel's security and diplomatic challenges; and journalist Douglas Murray on democratic society and the defense of Western values.

"Yeshiva University was honored to welcome President Milei at a moment when economic leadership carries global implications," President Berman said. "He represents a distinctive voice in contemporary economic policy, undertaking structural change on a national scale. For our students, the opportunity to hear directly from a leader confronting the realities of fiscal policy, monetary stability and institutional reform was both rare and invaluable."

"It is a privilege to be welcomed by the Yeshiva University community," President Milei said. "Under Rabbi Berman's leadership, the University has distinguished itself as a serious center of scholarship and principled inquiry. Engaging with students who are studying economics, finance and public policy at a high level reflects the kind of intellectual exchange that strengthens both institutions and nations."

An economist by training, President Milei has advanced an ambitious agenda aimed at stabilizing Argentina's economy after years of inflation and fiscal imbalance. His administration has reduced government spending, created jobs, pursued structural changes and achieved fiscal surpluses—including Argentina's first in nearly two decades. Inflation, which had reached historic highs, has declined significantly during his tenure, as the government works to restore long-term confidence and growth.

Alongside this policy agenda, President Milei has also been vocal in his support for the Jewish people and the State of Israel, improving diplomatic ties and voicing clear backing in international forums. He has spoken openly about his respect for Jewish thought and ethical tradition, and early in his presidency he visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem—a moment that drew international attention and signaled his public solidarity with the Jewish homeland.

While President Milei's address focused on national economic leadership, his broader public commitments—including support for democratic governance and the State of Israel —resonated on a campus rooted in Torah values and deeply engaged with global affairs. The visit of a sitting head of state—at a pivotal moment in his country's restructuring and amid a New York tour that includes meetings with financial and corporate leaders—reflected Yeshiva University's academic mission to examine consequential ideas with intellectual rigor and clarity of purpose.

