Yeshiva University Launches New College of Dental Medicine in Midtown Manhattan

First New Dental School in NYC Since 1916

Innovative Three-Year Program and Community Clinic Speed Entry into the Profession and Expand Access to Care

NEW YORK, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a major expansion of its health sciences program, Yeshiva University is launching a new College of Dental Medicine in Herald Square, establishing the first new dental school in New York City in more than a century. The new school introduces an accelerated, patient-focused model for clinical training and dental education, setting a new standard for preparing the next generation of dental leaders.

Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University Dr. Edward Farkas, Founding Dean of Yeshiva University's College of Dental Medicine

Yeshiva University's College of Dental Medicine (YUCDM) will be housed in a historic, newly reimagined 10-story building at Herald Square, placing advanced dental education at the center of Manhattan's academic, medical and civic life. Harnessing state-of-the-art technology for contemporary training, the facility brings together digital imaging, 3D printing, clinical instruction and progressive learning spaces in an environment designed to support intensive, hands-on education and collaboration at scale.

The YUCDM, accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation and registered by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), will enroll 150 students annually beginning in July 2026 in an accelerated three-year program leading to a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree. Offered by only a small number of dental schools nationwide, the model expedites the traditional four-year timeline while maintaining rigorous academic and clinical training—allowing students to enter the profession sooner and reduce the financial burden associated with an additional year of tuition and living expenses, without sacrificing depth or quality.

Designed to prioritize clinical readiness from the outset, the curriculum integrates academic rigor, hands-on experience and a mission-driven commitment to service. By rethinking how dentists are educated, YUCDM aims not only to expand the pipeline of highly trained clinicians in New York State, but to help define the future of dental education nationwide.

"The launch of Yeshiva University's College of Dental Medicine marks a defining moment for healthcare education in New York City and beyond," said Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University. "By establishing the city's first new dental school in more than a century, we are advancing a bold vision of clinical excellence, innovation and leadership—educating dentists who will shape the future of their profession with skill, values and a deep sense of responsibility to the communities they serve."

Central to YUCDM is Yeshiva Dental Health, a 130-chair clinical training facility. Designed to function as both a teaching center and a source of affordable, high-quality dental care, the clinic is expected to serve hundreds of patients each day while giving students early, sustained exposure to real-world clinical practice—reflecting YU's commitment to giving back to the community and expanding access to care in a city where dental services remain out of reach for many residents.

Expanding YU's Health Sciences Footprint

The YUCDM occupies the iconic Herald Center building at the corner of 34th Street and Broadway, originally constructed in 1902 as the flagship Saks department store. Its transformation into a center for dental education reflects a broader investment in revitalizing Midtown through academic presence, public health outreach, and professional training.

"I am incredibly proud to lead this remarkable effort," said Dr. Edward Farkas, Founding Dean of the YU College of Dental Medicine. "Our innovative three-year curriculum, integrated with state-of-the-art facilities and an unwavering focus on excellent patient care, will prepare our students for leadership in the practice environment of 2040 and beyond."

"This is an important moment for Yeshiva University and for New York City," said Dr. Selma Botman, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs. "The College of Dental Medicine reflects YU's academic standards and its longstanding commitment to using education as a force for public good."

The dental school becomes the newest addition to Yeshiva University's expanding portfolio of graduate health sciences programs, which includes occupational therapy, physician assistant, speech-language pathology, and a fast-track nursing program launched in Fall 2024. Together, these initiatives position the University as a growing force in healthcare education with a distinctly innovative and service-oriented focus.

The establishment of the College of Dental Medicine is being generously supported by major philanthropists including a $15 million leadership gift from philanthropists Morris Bailey and Joseph L. Jerome of JEMB Realty Corporation.

Dentistry continues to rank among the top careers in the nation. According to U.S. News & World Report, it remains one of the "Top 10 Best Jobs" for the sixth consecutive year, while the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 8% growth in the field, with over 10,000 new positions expected by 2028.

