U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to Deliver Yeshiva University's 2026 Commencement Address and Receive Presidential Medallion for Global Leadership

As America marks its 250th anniversary, Yeshiva University celebrates shared values, enduring U.S.-Israel ties and the next generation of leaders.

NEW YORK and JERUSALEM, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeshiva University today announced that U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will deliver the 2026 Commencement Address on May 28 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. A towering American leader whose career is defined by an unwavering dedication to faith, freedom, moral clarity and a strong partnership between the U.S. and Israel, Ambassador Huckabee will receive the University's highest honor for global leadership – the Presidential Medallion - during the event, which is themed "America 250," marking the nation's milestone anniversary and underscoring Yeshiva University's 140-year role in American higher education. 5,000 graduates, family, friends and supporters are expected to honor the Class of 2026, whose achievements reflect both intellectual rigor and a deep sense of responsibility.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee with Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University.

"Ambassador Mike Huckabee is a true hero and friend of the United States, the State of Israel, the Jewish people and all people," said Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman, President of Yeshiva University. "As our nation approaches its 250th anniversary, his leadership reflects the core values that shape both the American story and the mission of Yeshiva University. It is a privilege to welcome him as we recognize a new generation of graduates prepared to lead with character, conviction and a commitment to building a better world."

"I am honored to be invited to speak at Yeshiva University's Commencement and to celebrate this remarkable group of students," said Mike Huckabee, U.S. Ambassador to Israel. "Yeshiva University is a globally respected institution defined by both academic excellence and a strong ethical foundation. At a time when these principles are more important than ever, the University stands as a powerful example of how education can inspire purpose, strengthen communities and transform the future."

Ambassador Huckabee's address comes at a moment when the longstanding bond between the United States and Israel is more vital than ever, grounded in shared democratic ideals and respect for human dignity.

Past recipients of Yeshiva University's Presidential Medallion include those whose work is characterized not just by accomplishment, but by vision, courage and lasting impact — among them Brigadier General (Ret.) Dr. Daniel Gold, head of Israel's Defense Research and Development Directorate and a key architect of the Iron Dome missile defense system; Senator John Fetterman; and Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. At Yeshiva University, academic depth and a values-driven education form the foundation of an experience that extends well beyond the classroom. Through a rigorous, interdisciplinary curriculum, the University cultivates graduates prepared to advance their professions, uplift their communities, and take on the responsibilities of a changing world.

ABOUT YESHIVA UNIVERSITY

As the flagship Jewish university, Yeshiva University is animated by its five core Torah values: Seek Truth (Torat Emet), Live Your Values (Torat Chaim), Discover Your Potential (Torat Adam), Act With Compassion (Torat Chesed) and Bring Redemption (Torat Tzion). Founded in 1886, Yeshiva University brings together the ancient traditions of Jewish law and life and the heritage of Western civilization. More than 7,400 undergraduate and graduate students study at YU's four New York City campuses: the Wilf Campus, Israel Henry Beren Campus, Brookdale Center, and Jack and Pearl Resnick Campus. YU's three undergraduate schools – Yeshiva College, Stern College for Women, and Sy Syms School of Business – offer a unique dual program comprised of Jewish studies and liberal arts courses. Its graduate and affiliate schools include Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, Wurzweiler School of Social Work, Ferkauf Graduate School of Psychology, Azrieli Graduate School of Jewish Education and Administration, Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies, the Katz School of Science and Health and Rabbi Isaac Elchanan Theological Seminary. YU is ranked among the nation's leading academic institutions.

SOURCE Yeshiva University