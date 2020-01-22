Argon Medical Announces the Commercial Launch of Two Inferior Vena Cava Filter Retrieval Kits

FRISCO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, Inc. announced today the commercial launch of Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits for sale in the U.S. The Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits are intended for percutaneous removal of retrievable inferior vena cava (IVC) filters that are no longer medically required, via a jugular approach.

"We are excited to improve the IVC filter retrieval options available to our customers with the introduction of these new products," said George A. Leondis, President and CEO of Argon Medical Devices, Inc. "Our Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits are the only two kits cleared by the FDA for removing any retrievable IVC filter from a jugular approach. These new products further demonstrate our dedication to our mission to improve the lives of patients and caregivers through the innovation of best-in-class medical devices."

Argon Medical's Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits were designed with the rigor of the IVC filter retrieval in mind and offer the following key features:

A coil-reinforced outer sheath with the strength needed to detach filter legs from the IVC wall

Radiopaque bands on the distal end of the inner sheath, outer sheath and the snare catheter for enhanced visualization

A fifteen-degree curve at the distal tip of the snare catheter for directional control

"IVC filters are a safe and effective treatment for the prevention of pulmonary embolism (PE), however they should be removed when the need for the filter subsides," said Dr. David Trost of Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York. "I like that Argon's new retrieval kits can be used on all retrievable IVC filters, regardless of brand, from the jugular vein, providing unique versatility."

About Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Argon Medical Devices, Inc., based in Frisco, TX, is a global manufacturer of specialty medical devices used in interventional procedures. Argon offers a broad line of disposable medical devices for Interventional Radiology, Interventional Oncology and Vascular Surgery. Argon's brand is recognized for best-in-class products that improve patient outcomes.

SOURCE Argon Medical Devices, Inc.