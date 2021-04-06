Argon Medical Devices, Inc. Announces the Commercial Launch of the Halo™ Single-Loop Snare Kit

FRISCO, Texas, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Argon Medical Devices, Inc. a leading manufacturer of medical devices focused exclusively on interventional procedures, announced the U.S. commercial launch of Halo™ Single-Loop Snare Kits.

The Halo Single-Loop Snare Kit is designed to provide both accuracy and reliability when retrieving and manipulating foreign objects from the cardiovascular system or hollow viscus.

"We are excited to expand our portfolio of solutions with the addition of the Halo Single-Loop Snare Kits to our vascular snare product line," said George A. Leondis, President and CEO of Argon Medical Devices. "We are committed to providing our customers a broad line of best-in-class medical devices to provide high-quality care for their patients, and this addition allows us to continue to fulfill that commitment."

The Halo Single-Loop Snare Kit is designed to improve procedural efficiency through the addition of a reusable, peel-away insertion tool for easy assembly and 15° angulation on the snare catheter for directional control.

"The 15° angulation on the snare catheter is beneficial for positioning when retrieving a foreign body that is positioned against the wall of an artery or vein", said Dr. Daniel George who was the first physician in the United States to use the Halo Single-Loop Snare. Dr. George is the lead Interventional Radiologist at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Beaumont, TX.

Argon Medical Devices began 2020 with the launch of the Single-Loop and Triple-Loop Retrieval Kits for use when removing a patient's implanted vena cava filter. Subsequently, Argon Medical Devices introduced several new devices in the biopsy, drainage, and vascular therapy segments in 2020, despite the global pandemic. The company refers to 2021 as the Year of Innovation because it plans to launch even more innovative new products this year to help facilitate interventional vascular and oncology procedures.

Visit www.argonmedical.com/Halo for more details.

About Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

Founded in 1972, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., is a global manufacturer of specialty medical devices used in interventional procedures. Argon offers a broad line of disposable medical devices for Interventional Radiology, Interventional Oncology and Vascular Surgery. Based in Frisco, TX, Argon's brand is recognized worldwide for best-in-class products that improve patient outcomes.

