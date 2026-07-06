Argosy Charts a New Route with K&L Freight Acquisition

WAYNE, Pa., July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity ("Argosy"), a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced it acquired a controlling interest in K&L Freight Management ("K&L" or the "Company"), an asset-light third-party logistics ("3PL") provider. K&L specializes in time-sensitive, mission-critical freight services for the Food & Beverage, Life Sciences, Energy, and other industries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in St. Charles, Illinois, K&L offers a specialized suite of services including expedited ground and air, temperature-controlled logistics, time-sensitive flatbed and cross-border solutions. The Company serves resilient, non-discretionary end markets and operates with a lean organization. K&L utilizes a curated network of highly-vetted carriers who have proven track records of the urgency, responsiveness and safety required to meet the high standards expected by its customers.

K&L has completed two recent acquisitions to diversify its service offering and expand its customer base. The existing senior management team is continuing with the Company and are investing alongside Argosy in the transaction.

"Since founding K&L in 1997, we have strived to build a company that continues to earn our customers' trust with every shipment. In Argosy, we believe we have found a partner who values that culture and the relationships behind it, and I'm confident they and our team will carry it forward," said Russell Gallemore, Founder of K&L Freight.

"We are looking forward to partnering with Argosy as we continue to scale the K&L platform. Together, we'll keep delivering the tailored service our customers have come to expect from K&L through the right balance of highly responsive personal engagement and technology. We also intend to continue pursuing opportunities with the same focus on execution that has defined K&L for nearly three decades," said Pat Draut, President of K&L Freight.

"We are excited to partner with the K&L Freight team. The Company has built a differentiated service-oriented platform that provides specialized logistics solutions to its customer base. We are looking forward to working with the senior team to help drive the next phase of K&L's growth," said Seth Wilson, Partner at Argosy Private Equity.

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, headquartered in Wayne, PA, is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to growing and professionalizing U.S. manufacturing, business services, and logistics companies, often family or founder owned. For over 25 years, Argosy has partnered with more than 140 investments, focusing on companies with substantial potential to grow.

For further information, please visit: www.argosype.com

Contact:

Argosy Private Equity

Sarah Busch

[email protected]

SOURCE Argosy Private Equity