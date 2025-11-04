Argosy Healthcare Completes Recapitalization & Announces Partnership with Integrated Solutions

WAYNE, Pa., and HOOKSETT, N.H., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Healthcare Partners (AHP), a lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, announced today a recapitalization and partnership with Integrated Solutions for Benefits and Insurance Services (IS Benefits).

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Hooksett, New Hampshire, IS Benefits partners with healthcare organizations, employers and their brokers to navigate the complex landscape to address high dollar risk and stop loss coverage needs to effectively manage their exposure while delivering valuable benefits to their employees and families.

"Our mission at IS Benefits has been to simplify the complex and deliver meaningful, transparent and measurable value to our clients and partner organizations," said Nancy Young, Founder and President of IS Benefits. "We have built our reputation by combining deep expertise in stop loss underwriting, specialty drug management, and claims auditing with a highly consultative, relationship-driven approach. Partnering with AHP allows us to scale that model, invest in new technology, broaden our reach, and continue delivering cost savings and clarity to self-funded employers nationwide."

"Healthcare costs continue to climb, driven by rising utilization, specialty drug expenses, and increasing regulatory complexity," said Paul Barrett, Managing Partner at AHP. "As a result, more employers are migrating to self-funded insurance models, where effective cost-containment strategies and access to stop-loss solutions are essential. Nancy has built an exceptional business in a rapidly growing market, and we are honored to support IS Benefits in its next phase of growth."

Integrated Solutions

IS Benefits specializes in delivering competitive stop loss insurance pricing and cost containment programs for self-funded employers through expertise in stop-loss underwriting, high dollar specialty drug management, and claim auditing solutions.

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Argosy Healthcare Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

