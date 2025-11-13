Command Medical Products Appoints Mike Fillion as CEO

WAYNE, Pa. and ORMOND BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Command Medical Products, an Argosy Healthcare Partners (AHP) portfolio company, and a contract manufacturer serving the medical device and life science industries, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Fillion as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective November 10, 2025.

Mike succeeds Jim Carnall, who is retiring after 16 years of dedicated leadership that helped establish Command's strong operational foundation, trusted customer partnerships, and reputation for manufacturing excellence.

Mike joins Command with over 30 years of experience in manufacturing and operations with a strong focus on precision metal products, medical devices, continuous improvement, and strategic business planning. Most recently, Mike served as Chief Operating Officer of Conformis where he oversaw operations in US and India, including 250 employees over three sites in two countries. Prior to Conformis, Mike served as Executive Vice President, Global Operations for Tecomet, a private equity-backed contract manufacturing company with a focus in medical devices. While at Tecomet, Mike oversaw global operations, including 2,000 employees over 17 manufacturing sites in five countries and on three continents.

"Mike's proven leadership and deep understanding of global manufacturing make him the right leader to guide Command into its next stage of growth," said Jim Fitzgerald, Executive Chairman of Command's Board of Directors. "His experience and success in complex manufacturing environments will strengthen our ability to deliver value to customers and drive long-term growth."

Founded in 1987, Command Medical Products provides world-class contract manufacturing for the medical device industry, supporting OEMs and life sciences companies with high-quality, single-use disposable devices.

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

