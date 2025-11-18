Integrated Solutions Appoints Greg Arms to Board of Directors

HOOKSETT, N.H., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Solutions for Benefits and Insurance Services (IS Benefits), a provider of stop-loss underwriting, specialty drug management, and claims auditing for self-funded employers, and a portfolio company of Argosy Healthcare Partners (AHP), today announced the appointment of Greg Arms as a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

Greg brings more than four decades of global experience in the insurance and employee benefits industry. Over his career, he has held senior roles with leading carriers and brokers, including Chubb Group of Insurance Companies (as Global Head of Accident & Health / COO, A&H), Marsh & McLennan (Global Co-Leader, Mercer Marsh Benefits), Willis Group (Chairman & CEO, Global Employee Benefits Practice), UnitedHealth Group (Chief Marketing Officer, International) and AIG (President / Worldwide Director, Group Management Division).

"At IS Benefits, we are poised for growth, both in scale and capability," said Nancy Young, Founder of IS Benefits. "Greg's industry insight, sales and marketing experience, and leadership in employee benefits will greatly accelerate our ability to serve self-funded employers with innovative stop-loss and specialty drug solutions. We are thrilled to welcome him to our Board."

"I'm excited to join IS Benefits at such a dynamic point in the company's journey," said Greg Arms. "The team has built a strong foundation of experience and client trust. I look forward to helping expand our impact by leveraging innovation, analytics, and strategic partnerships to support meaningful value to self-funded employers and their employees."

Integrated Solutions

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Hooksett, New Hampshire, IS Benefits partners with healthcare organizations, employers and their brokers to simplify the complexities of high-dollar risk and stop-loss coverage. The Company combines deep domain experience in stop-loss underwriting, specialty drug management and claims auditing with a highly consultative, relationship-driven approach.

Argosy Healthcare Partners

Argosy Healthcare Partners is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

