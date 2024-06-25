Argosy Healthcare Partners Completes Recapitalization & Announces Partnership with Connect Life Sciences

WAYNE, Pa., and ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), a lower middle market private equity fund focused exclusively on healthcare, and a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc., a diversified investment firm with $3.4 billion in assets under management, announced today a recapitalization and partnership with Connect Life Sciences ("CLS" or the "Company"). The Company provides recruitment solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device customers. AHP is thrilled to partner with CLS and support its next stage of growth.

Connect Life Sciences, headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and founded in 2020 by Jim Owens and Andrew Doucet, provides a range of recruitment services from staff augmentation to project-based services across life sciences. CLS delivers full life cycle resourcing solutions including contract staffing, contract to hire, direct placement, and consulting services. CLS provides these services from research to regulatory affairs with expertise in biostatistics, data management, clinical monitoring, quality assurance, statistical programming, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, medical writing, and data sciences.

We believe life sciences and medical device companies continue to turn to outsourced recruitment solutions to be more agile, efficient, and cost effective, while accessing talent and resources to support their clinical trials. The trend is fueled by the need for flexibility, specialized talent, time and cost efficiency, access to global resources, and allows life sciences companies to concentrate on core competencies, such as research, development, and commercialization of products. Paul Barrett, Managing Partner of AHP, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Jim and Andrew and the entire CLS team in supporting their next phase of growth. CLS has achieved significant growth since inception and we believe is well positioned to continue to provide outstanding recruitment solutions and service to high growth pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device markets. We look forward to reinvesting in the existing foundation and supporting the build out of the commercial engine to accelerate growth."

Jim Owens, CLS Co-Founder and CEO commented, "We are excited to announce our partnership with AHP and embark on the next chapter in our journey at Connect Life Sciences. At CLS, we built our foundation on delivering exceptional customer service to our life sciences customers while maintaining a strong and growth-oriented company culture. Through our partnership with AHP, we look forward to reinvesting in our business, driving growth, and scaling. This partnership allows us to better serve our customers by expanding our core capabilities and resources while taking advantage of the sizeable market opportunities across our life sciences end markets."

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

