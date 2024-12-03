Argosy Healthcare Partners Completes Recapitalization & Announces Partnership with Nicklas Medical Staffing

WAYNE, Pa. and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), a lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, announced today a recapitalization and partnership with Nicklas Medical Staffing ("NMS" or the "Company"). NMS provides staffing solutions nationwide to pathology and histology labs. AHP is thrilled to partner with NMS and support its next stage of growth.

Nicklas Medical Staffing, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, and founded in 2013 by Deborah Hills, a former pathologists' assistant, specializes in connecting pathologists' assistants, histotechnologists, histotechnicians, and cytotechnologists with labs through flexible staffing models. With its expertise in recruiting highly specialized lab professionals, NMS helps labs optimize operational efficiency, enhance quality, and improve staff morale. The company's exclusive focus on supporting labs combined with its streamlined recruiting process have made it a trusted partner to both healthcare facilities and clinicians nationwide.

"We are excited to welcome NMS to the Argosy Healthcare Partners family," said Paul Barrett, Managing Partner at AHP. "We have been searching for a temporary healthcare staffing company focused on the Allied segment to partner with since AHP's inception, and we are thrilled to team up with Deborah and NMS. NMS has built an outstanding foundation and has deep expertise in staffing pathologists' assistants, histotechs, and cytotechnologists. With Deborah's clinical background as a pathologists' assistant, she built the business with both the clinician and lab in mind. Our goal is to build upon NMS' existing expertise and expand the service offering across the lab and build the preeminent lab-focused staffing solutions provider nationwide."

Deborah Hills, Founder commented, "We are excited to announce our partnership with AHP. We started NMS to provide pathologists' assistants and histotechs a dedicated staffing partner that understood their needs and the needs of the lab. Partnering with AHP allows us to reinvest in our business and expand our service offering across the lab while remaining dedicated to serving lab professionals, and our healthcare facility partners. Together, we will continue to deliver high-quality, reliable staffing services to labs across the country, ensuring they have the skilled professionals necessary to thrive."

Nicklas Medical Staffing was represented by the investment bank SDR Ventures, LLC.

