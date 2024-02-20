Argosy Healthcare Partners Completes Recapitalization of Command Medical Products

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), a lower middle market private equity fund focused exclusively on healthcare, and a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc., a diversified investment firm with $3.3 billion in assets under management ("AUM"), announced today a recapitalization and partnership with Command Medical Products ("Command" or the "Company"). The Company provides contract manufacturing services for the production of single-use disposable medical devices to global medical device original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") and life sciences customers. AHP is honored to partner with Command and support its next stage of growth.

Command Medical Products, headquartered in Ormond Beach, Florida, and founded in 1987 by David Slick, provides customized clean room manufacturing of single use medical devices leveraging key technologies including: tube extrusion, radio frequency (RF) welding, heat sealing and sterile barrier packaging. Command's products serve critical end markets including cell & gene therapy, drug delivery, robot-assisted endoscopy, fluid management, and other high growth therapeutic areas. Command operates seven ISO Class 7 cleanrooms across two manufacturing locations in Florida and Central America.

Medical device and life sciences companies have increasingly turned to outsourced manufacturing to support the design and fabrication of their products. The trend is fueled by the requirements for accelerated time to market, cost-effective manufacturing, supply chain flexibility, and additional regulatory and compliance standards. Paul Barrett, Managing Partner of AHP, stated, "We thank David Slick for entrusting our team with his company. We are very excited to partner with Jim Carnall, Stephanie McGee, and the entire Command team. Command has a long and successful operating history, talented team, and blue-chip customer base. We look forward to fortifying the already strong foundation and reinvesting in the commercial engine to accelerate growth."

Jim Carnall commented, "We are proud to partner with AHP. Their investment in our company will allow Command to scale and better serve our customers. I am also thrilled that our entire leadership team will remain at Command while we work together with AHP to build out our next chapter of growth."

This deal was facilitated and managed by MedWorld Advisors, a leading Middle Market M&A Advisory Firm specializing in MedTech, Med Device Manufacturing, and all things Healthcare based in the United States, with offices and partners around the world.

Command Medical Products, founded in 1987, and headquartered in Ormond Beach, Florida, provides contract manufacturing services for medical devices that are sold by OEMs and other medical device providers. Command utilizes tube extrusion to support downstream device fabrication, RF welding and heat sealing for various medical bag configurations, and offers cleanroom assembly and packaging for sub-assemblies or finished goods. The Company operates two FDA and ISO certified manufacturing facilities in Florida and Central America.

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

MedWorld Advisors (MWA) is a leading international boutique Healthcare Mergers and Acquisitions Advisory Firm based in Andover, Massachusetts, USA. MWA's Healthcare M&A advisory experts create value opportunities for both Early-Stage Growth and Middle Market companies as they facilitate their commercialization and Exit Strategies. Their Fortune 500 experience from working on both sides of the table allows them the opportunity to best position their clients with all types of buyers, both Strategic and Private Equity, on a global basis.

