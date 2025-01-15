Argosy Healthcare Partners Promotes Greg Mayer to Partner

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP"), a lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on healthcare, announced today that Greg Mayer was promoted to Partner. Greg joined AHP in January 2022 to build and lead the portfolio support group.

Greg Mayer, Partner, Argosy Healthcare Partners

Prior to joining AHP, Greg was Director, Corporate Strategy & M&A at Avantor, a Fortune 500 Life Sciences Tools and Bioprocessing company headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania. Prior to Avantor, Greg covered Healthcare as an Associate at Bank of America in the High Yield Credit Research group. Before Bank of America, Greg served six years in the United States Marine Corps as an Armor Officer. Greg received a B.A. from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School.

Paul Barrett, Managing Partner of AHP, stated, "we are very excited to recognize Greg's contributions to AHP and announce his promotion to Partner. Greg leads our portfolio support group and has done an outstanding job designing, building, and executing his program. Greg is a highly strategic, servant leader that does whatever it takes to support our partner companies and executive teams. We congratulate Greg on this earned promotion and are very excited for all that he and our group will accomplish together in the years ahead."

Argosy Healthcare Partners ("AHP") is a lower middle market private equity firm dedicated to healthcare. AHP partners with founder owned healthcare businesses anywhere in the US with $1.0 – $3.0 million of EBITDA and executes control transactions. AHP is a platform built for founder-owned companies to support their culture, reinvest in their business, and help accelerate growth.

