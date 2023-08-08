Argosy Private Equity Acquires a Controlling Interest in Barco Products

WAYNE, Pa., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity, a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced it acquired a controlling interest in Barco Products ("Barco" or the "Company").

Barco Products is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of commercial outdoor site furnishings and traffic safety products. Headquartered in Batavia, Illinois and founded in 1984, Barco sells a wide variety of products, many using lumber made from recycled plastics, across four brands including TreeTop Products, Barco Products, Kirby Built Products and Barco Canada. The differentiated branding creates distinct, customized marketing channels for different customer profiles and markets. 

"We are excited to partner with Barco and its experienced leadership team. Barco has been transforming outdoor spaces across the nation – from parks to school yards to facilities everywhere. In addition, the traffic safety and control product segment has been growing rapidly. The Company's unique product offerings across its four brands and deep commitment to customer service have contributed to its success over the past 35+ years, which we will strive to build on alongside management through execution of strategic initiatives," said Michael Bailey, Partner at Argosy Private Equity. 

Alongside management, Argosy has begun execution of its Value Acceleration Methodology (VAM™) to help add value to several key areas of the business. Key aspects of the value creation plan include geographical expansion, evaluating and executing add-on acquisitions to help create value, and coordinating sales and marketing campaigns to reach new customers.

Argosy continues to seek platform investments for its sixth fund and add-on acquisition opportunities for the existing portfolio. Argosy aims to partner with and invest in lower middle market niche manufacturing and business-to-business services companies that have a substantial ability to grow.

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, specializes in providing capital and operating and financial expertise to lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. Argosy partners with motivated management teams investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects. Argosy Private Equity is a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc. ("Argosy Capital") together with Argosy Real Estate Partners, Argosy Credit Partners, Argosy Strategic Partners, and Argosy Healthcare Partners. Argosy Capital is an investment adviser with approximately $3.2 billion of assets under management. All of the Argosy Capital funds focus on lower middle market investment strategies.

For further information, please visit: www.argosype.com.

