Argosy Private Equity Acquires Federal Rent-A-Fence

WAYNE, Pa., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity, a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced it acquired a controlling interest in Federal Rent-A-Fence. LLC ("Federal" or the "Company").

Federal is a temporary chain link fence rental business providing services to construction sites and events. Founded in 1993 by Sue and Rob Orthey and headquartered in West Berlin, NJ, the Company has established 15 branches across the East Coast and Midwest. Federal's product offerings include post-driven and panels of chain-link fencing, gate frames, windscreen and other site prep accessories. The Company emphasizes quality service, fence availability, and timely installation and removal to maintain customer satisfaction.

Federal has achieved significant regional expansion and benefits from strong customer relationships. Repeat customers make up to approximately 90% of the Company's revenue, with no significant customer concentration. We believe Federal's market position, strong culture, and experienced team prepares the Company for expansion opportunities.

"Federal is a widely known name in the industry and one of the largest pure-play fence rental companies in the market. We believe this, coupled with the people-first culture the management team has fostered, positions the Company well for additional growth opportunities. Leveraging our experience in the rental equipment industry, we aim to continue to add value," said Don Charlton, Partner at Argosy Private Equity.

"For over 30 years, we have been the trusted choice for the construction and special events industries. Our diverse fence products ensure job site security and liability avoidance, while our commitment to superior customer service remains unwavering. We are excited about this partnership with Argosy and look forward to continued growth while delivering efficient and tailored solutions to our customers," said Rob Orthey, Founder of Federal.

Argosy has begun execution of its Value Acceleration Methodology (VAM™) alongside management to help add value to several key areas of the business. Primary aspects of the value creation plan include professionalizing sales and marketing processes through digitization and strategic planning, as well as building a dedicated sales team. Argosy, along with the management team see the potential for acquisition opportunities to support regional expansion and fleet growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with Joe Orthey and the entire Federal Rent-A-Fence team. Leveraging the culture and reputation the Orthey's built over the last 30 years, we are excited to invest in this business and unlock new potential," said John Broderick, Operating Partner at Argosy Private Equity.

Argosy continues to seek platform investments for its sixth fund and add-on acquisition opportunities for the existing portfolio. Argosy aims to partner with and invest in lower middle market niche manufacturing and business-to-business services companies that have a substantial ability to grow.

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, specializes in providing capital and operating and financial expertise to lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. Argosy partners with motivated management teams investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects. Argosy Private Equity is a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc. ("Argosy Capital") together with Argosy Real Estate Partners, Argosy Credit Partners, Argosy Strategic Partners, and Argosy Healthcare Partners. Argosy Capital is an investment adviser with approximately $3.4 billion of assets under management. All of the Argosy Capital funds focus on lower middle market investment strategies.

