Argosy Private Equity Acquires a Controlling Interest in Wize Solutions

WAYNE, Pa., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Argosy Private Equity, a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced it acquired a controlling interest in Wize Solutions ("Wize" or the "Company").

Wize is a full-service warehouse racking, automation, and dock & door installation company. Founded in 2007 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, Wize serves manufacturers and distributors across all 50 states as well as Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Australia. The Company does not purchase nor sell the racking systems, but is strictly an installer for their customer base, which is primarily comprised of racking manufacturers and distributors. Wize works in partnership with these manufacturers and distributors in order to gain access to a wide variety of warehousing projects nationwide.

"As one of the only racking installers with a nationwide presence, Wize is well known for their reliability and customer service in the installation space. A key differentiator for the Company is that it employs the majority of its crews versus relying completely on subcontractors. In-house teams enable the Company to more efficiently manage workflow and be agile in responding to client needs. The management team at Wize has built long-standing relationships with racking manufacturers, dealers, and end users, and we are excited to leverage our experience in the warehousing industry to help the Company continue to drive growth," said Michael Bailey, Partner at Argosy Private Equity.

"Wize Solutions is very excited about our new partnership with Argosy Private Equity. This partnership will enable us to improve our offering and continue our growth, while focusing on our customers. Argosy is committed to upholding the 'Wize Solutions Way', a standard that we have set throughout our company's history. We are confident that Argosy's investment in Wize Solutions will allow for greater success," said Tyson Bigelow, President & CEO.

Argosy has begun execution of its Value Acceleration Methodology (VAM™) alongside management to help add value to several key areas of the business. Key aspects of the value creation plan include continuing to expand the sales and marketing function, improving internal processes and company technology, implementing strategic hiring initiatives, and evaluating and executing add-on acquisitions to help create value.

Argosy continues to seek platform investments for its sixth fund and add-on acquisition opportunities for the existing portfolio. Argosy aims to partner with and invest in lower middle market niche manufacturing and business-to-business services companies that have a substantial ability to grow.

About Argosy Private Equity

Argosy Private Equity, founded in 1990, specializes in providing capital and operating and financial expertise to lower middle market companies across a broad range of industries. Argosy partners with motivated management teams investing in companies with sustainable competitive advantages and attractive growth prospects. Argosy Private Equity is a division of Argosy Capital Group, Inc. ("Argosy Capital") together with Argosy Real Estate Partners, Argosy Credit Partners, Argosy Strategic Partners, and Argosy Healthcare Partners. Argosy Capital is an investment adviser with approximately $3.3 billion of assets under management. All of the Argosy Capital funds focus on lower middle market investment strategies.

