Aria Care Partners Acquires Coronado Dental to Enter Arizona Market

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Care Partners, a leading provider of dental, vision, hearing, and podiatry services to skilled nursing facilities (SNF), announced that it has acquired Coronado Dental, based in Chandler, Arizona. Since 1994, Coronado has been offering mobile onsite dental care to approximately 75 SNFs throughout Phoenix and Tucson. Its suite of preventive, restorative, and emergency services are provided by a dedicated care team that includes dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, and community managers.

This acquisition establishes Aria's first presence in Arizona and builds on the company's recent expansion including the previously announced acquisition of Sanford Dental, Sanford Vision, and Dynamic Mobile Dentistry, which significantly expanded its service footprint in the Southeast.

To help ensure continuity of care for current SNF customers, Aria will retain Coronado's client‑facing team. Facilities will also gain access to expanded dental benefits, along with Aria's onsite vision, hearing, and podiatry services and insurance offerings. These programs support Aria's broader commitment to expanding access to coordinated, onsite care for skilled nursing communities.

Coronado Dental operations will be merged into Aria's to enable enhanced support in administrative functions, technology, and care delivery. Aria maintains strong medical leadership over its programs through a Chief Clinical Officer and experienced Chief Medical Officers in each specialty.

"Geographic growth is a strategic priority for our company as we bring our proven care model to SNFs across the country," said John Griscavage, CEO of Aria Care Partners. "Coronado Dental is a respected provider that aligns well with our strategy and approach to onsite ancillary care."

Added Coronado owner Davis Henning, DDS, "This move opens exciting new opportunities to increase value for our skilled nursing communities."

About Aria Care Partners

Aria Care Partners is the leading provider of onsite ancillary medical services for skilled nursing facilities. With more than 25 years of partnership with over 3,500 skilled nursing facilities, Aria Care Partners remains on the leading edge of innovative care delivery, understanding the connection between dental, vision, hearing, and podiatry services to resident health and well-being. With a unique combination of turnkey insurance solutions and innovative service delivery, Aria Care Partners is passionate about enriching every resident's quality of life and ensuring that every family knows their loved ones are well cared for. For more information, please visit www.ariacarepartners.com.

Media Contact:

Allison Murphy, Director of Marketing

(913) 205-5263

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SOURCE Aria Care Partners