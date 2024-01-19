Aria Care Partners Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

News provided by

Aria Care Partners

19 Jan, 2024, 13:13 ET

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aria Care Partners ("Aria"), experienced a data security incident that may have involved personal and / or protected health information belonging to certain patients of our affiliated vision provider companies. Aria has sent notification of this incident by way of the United States Postal Service to potentially impacted individuals and provided resources to assist them.

On May 12, 2023, Aria became aware of a possible data security incident involving its vision file server. Following the discovery, Aria immediately took steps to secure the digital environment and engaged a dedicated team of external cybersecurity experts to assist in responding to and investigating the incident. As a result of the investigation, Aria learned that an unauthorized actor may have accessed or acquired certain files within our systems. We thereafter launched a comprehensive review of all potentially affected information to identify the individuals and information involved. Our review concluded on December 20, 2023, at which time we determined that personal and / or protected health information may have been involved in this incident. Please note that Aria has no evidence of any actual or suspected misuse of information involved in this incident.

Aria is offering all potentially affected individuals with complimentary identity protection services through IDX, a leader in consumer identity protection. These services include credit and dark web monitoring, a $1,000,000 identity theft insurance reimbursement policy, and fully managed identity theft recovery services.

Based on the investigation, the affected personal and / or protected health information may have included names, Social Security numbers, dates of birth, driver's license numbers, medical treatment and/or diagnosis information, and/or health insurance information. Please note that not all data elements were affected for all individuals.

On January 19, 2024, Aria provided notice of this incident to the potentially impacted individuals. In so doing, Aria provided information about the incident and resources that potentially impacted individuals may utilize to protect their information. In addition, Aria has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) and can be reached at 1-888-904-8810.

SOURCE Aria Care Partners

