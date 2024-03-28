Ariana Madix and BIC EasyRinse Reunite to Celebrate a Smoother Lifestyle

Television Star Drops the Mic on BIC's Anti-Clogging Razor

SHELTON, Conn., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of last year's award-winning partnership, BIC EasyRinse is reuniting with television star, Broadway actress, and New York Times Best-Selling author Ariana Madix to celebrate her personal renaissance.

Television Star Ariana Madix is dropping the mic on BIC’s anti-clogging razor, BIC EasyRinse

In social content posted today, join Ariana for an episode of the Unclogged Era podcast, where she shares some motivation, including her secret for an unclogged era, with a special guest (who is wearing a familiar-looking red dress). In the podcast-style chat, Ariana reveals to "listeners" how BIC EasyRinse razors are a total gamechanger – anti-clog technology and a smoother, less irritating shave*.

Followers can look forward to a second piece of content that drops first on linear TV through Bravo on April 2, and then on Ariana's social channels, CTV and OLV on April 8. In this piece of content, Ariana shares several "new hobbies" she's picked up, thanks to the time she has saved with the switch to BIC EasyRinse and no longer having to deal with clogged razors.

"After the success of our 2023 partnership with Ariana , we realized we were onto something special," said Katie Potocki, Marketing Director, Blade Excellence. "Through continued culture mining and social listening, we decided now was the perfect opportunity to reunite and together, encourage consumers to try BIC EasyRinse in a fun and cheeky way."

To celebrate the partnership, BIC is offering consumers 20% off BIC EasyRinse razors on Amazon by entering the code 20EASYRINSE, valid 3/27/24 through 4/30/24. With over 9,000 5-star reviews**, BIC EasyRinse for women and men is available at major retailers online and in stores nationwide starting at $6.47. For more information, please visit BIC's website.

*vs. BIC Sensitive/Silky Touch

**Walmart.com and Amazon combined

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us.™, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2022, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact: Amanda Cohen

[email protected]

SOURCE BIC