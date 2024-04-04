BIC® EZ REACH® BRINGS "SLOW BURN SESSIONS" TO YOUTUBE FOR 420 WEEKEND

Tune in and chill out with slow burn sessions hosted by Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Willie Nelson

SHELTON, Conn., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC, a global leader in lighters since 1973, is teaming up again with America's favorite trio, entertainment superstar Snoop Dogg, music icon Willie Nelson and lifestyle innovator Martha Stewart, to bring a slow, satisfying burn to the 420 weekend. "Slow Burn Sessions" by BIC EZ Reach Lighters features 4 hours and 20 minutes of exclusive content on YouTube that will give viewers a chance to unwind with three celebrity-led, mood-setting segments, each with their own flare.

BIC® EZ REACH® "Slow Burn Sessions" for 420

According to Jeany Mui, Marketing Director, BIC Flame for Life, "These three legends are no strangers to 420 high-jinx, having teamed up for last year's herb-friendly 420 campaign - "BIC Lights Up America." We're delighted to reunite them for Slow Burn Sessions."

As a gift to those who celebrate the chillest of holidays, BIC is offering 20% off EZ Reach lighters on BIC.com. The discount code can be found within each of the sessions and will also run for a limited time.

"It's been so fun to partner with my good friends at BIC to spread some holiday cheer ahead of 420. The BIC EZ Reach lighter is my tried and true pot accessory, fondue pot that is…" said Martha Stewart.

"Slow Burn Sessions are the ultimate way to kick back and relax with friends on 420 weekend and we're excited to bring together our favorite lighter-loving trio as the hosts," said Mui. "EZ Reach Lighters are the go-to accessory for everyone gathering to celebrate the 420 holiday."

Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart joined forces with Willie Nelson in 2023 for the third iteration of BIC's viral EZ Reach Lighter campaign, "Most Borrowed Lighter" to reinforce the pocket-sized lighter's 1.45-inch extended wand that helps light hard-to-reach places and helps keep fingers away from the flame.

"Spend your holiday weekend with me and my friends while we host our own Slow Burn Session with BIC this 420. It'll be a very chill time," said Willie Nelson.

Whether you need a wand lighter for your favorite candle or extended lighter for your grill or fondue pot, BIC EZ Reach is there to light the way. EZ Reach lighters are currently available in six designs: Classic BIC colors, Camouflage, Home Decor, Favorites Designs, Martha Stewart designs, and Snoop Dogg designs. EZ Reach Lighters can be purchased at major retailers nationwide and on e-commerce platforms, including BIC.com , starting at $2.99.

Tune in to BIC's YouTube channel starting on 4/19 to kick off your chill holiday hangouts with the coolest of crews.

About BIC EZ Reach Lighters

The BIC EZ Reach lighter has a 1.45-inch extended wand for lighting hard to reach places while it helps to keep fingers away from the flame. The BIC EZ Reach Lighter launched in August 2020 with incredible success, outperforming comparable products in the marketplace and securing distribution at major retailers. The lighters are available at major retailers in-store and online and on BIC.com.

About BIC

