Arias Sanguinetti: 107 New Plaintiffs File Lawsuit Against OBGYN Barry Brock and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Another 107 women have bravely stepped forward alleging what over 50 other women have claimed in other lawsuits: that OB-GYN Barry J. Brock engaged in severe sexual misconduct while they were under his care.

This third lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, accuses Brock and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center of sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual battery, negligence, invasion of privacy and much more. This brings the total number of women allegedly violated by Brock to more than 150. The lawsuit was filed by the sex abuse law firms of Arias Sanguinetti and The DiPietro Law Firm.

"Women continue to come forward to accuse Dr. Brock of just the most offensive behavior one can imagine from an OBGYN," said attorney Mike Arias. "Not only did he put his patients' health and safety at risk, but also he jeopardized the health and well-being of their unborn and newborn babies."

"These women have endured horrific treatment by Barry J. Brock, and the cover-up and neglect by Cedars-Sinai only compounded their trauma," said attorney Anthony DiPietro. "And, as they've stepped forward to tell their stories, both Dr. Brock and his legal team have called them liars. No woman should have to endure such treatment."

In this newest complaint, the women (identified as Jane Does) allege truly cruel and unusual treatment by Brock. The complaint alleges the list of sexual violations goes back decades and includes such behavior as:

Inappropriate questions, comments and touching

Various grooming tactics utilized as a tool to break down patients' barriers

Inappropriate breast and vaginal examinations under the guise of medical care

Excessive genital examinations at every or almost every visit for nothing more than Brock's own sexual gratification

Sexually abusive and exploitative examinations

Performing barbaric stitching commonly referred to as the "daddy stitch" or "husband's stitch"

Performing dangerous and uncommon vaginal births

The complaint also alleges Cedars-Sinai was complicit. Despite Dr. Brock being the subject of several internal complaints, patient reports, medical staff warnings and even dozens of civil lawsuits, the hospital failed to take appropriate steps to protect his patients.

The case is Jane Doe #17 et al. v. Barry J. Brock, MD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Health System, Cedars-Sinai Medical Group, Cedars Sinai Women's Medical Group, Beverly Hills, OBGYN, Rodeo Drive Women's Health Center, Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 24STCV34470.

About Arias Sanguinetti

With offices in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Las Vegas, Arias Sanguinetti has a long history of successfully representing individuals who have been injured or abused through no fault of their own. The firm's attorneys have been honored and recognized by peer organizations and legal publications for their work on behalf of clients nationwide, which includes obtaining more than $1.5 billion in personal injury, sex abuse, mass tort, and other claims. This includes an $852 million settlement against USC on behalf of survivors of OBGYN George Tyndall's sexual misconduct.

About The DiPietro Law Firm

Founder Anthony T. DiPietro is a Trial Attorney committed to advocating for individuals who have been injured by medical malpractice, birth trauma, wrongful death, or are survivors of sexual exploitation and abuse of all ages. We're the first (and perhaps only) law firm in the nation to offer our clients free support from a list of therapists, social workers, and licensed psychologists. It's our goal to make this process as empowering as possible, while helping our clients move towards personal growth and recovery.

