Record Second Settlement Approved in the LA County Sexual Assault Cases

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorneys from Arias Sanguinetti, along with co-counsel, representing survivors of sexual abuse in Los Angeles County's juvenile detention and foster care system, announced today the County Board of Supervisors' approval of a historic settlement on behalf of 414 individuals. The County has agreed to pay up to $828 million to resolve these cases, which were pursued separately from the earlier announced $4 billion settlement covering over 11,000 plaintiffs.

The survivors in this second settlement are represented by Mike Arias of Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Team LLP, Courtney Thom of Manly, Stewart & Finaldi, and Spencer Lucas of Panish | Shea | Ravipudi LLP. Early in the litigation, Arias Sanguinetti chose to exclude their clients from the broader settlement discussions, which at the time involved more than 6,700 plaintiffs, instead pursuing a trial path they believed would result in a more just resolution for their clients and provide the appropriate compensation for the horrific experiences they suffered.

"This settlement represents not only a record recovery per survivor – $2 million on average – but, more importantly, adequately acknowledges the unspeakable tragedy and lasting trauma endured by hundreds of people who were entrusted to the County's care," said Mike Arias. "Our clients showed tremendous courage both in coming forward and in trusting us to continue negotiations even as news of the previous $4 billion settlement came out."

"It genuinely sickens me that reports of lawyer misconduct have pulled so much focus away from the real people at the heart of these cases," Mike Arias continued. "We, as attorneys, have a critical duty, both to our clients and to all who have been harmed or may be harmed in the future. Survivors of sexual abuse are in a vulnerable and often deeply isolated position. I really can't overstate how difficult it is to come forward. These reported actions of some lawyers, if true, add yet another barrier to justice for so many deserving people who have yet to tell their stories."

"I want to take this moment to re-center the story around the incredible people that we've been lucky enough to represent," said Arias Sanguinetti Partner Sahar Malek. "Our clients suffered years of the worst abuses at the hands of those entrusted with their care. They've shown extraordinary strength in telling their stories, and today's result is about honoring their bravery and helping them begin to heal."

An Arias Sanguinetti client in this settlement, who wished to remain anonymous, added, "I hope one day I can meet with other victims of this horrific abuse to express support and respect to all who were affected by this. You're not alone and help is one call away. Never give up! Your story matters too."

About Arias Sanguinetti

With offices in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, and Las Vegas, Arias Sanguinetti has a long history of successfully representing sex abuse victims in their hour of need. The firm's attorneys have been honored and recognized by peer organizations and legal publications for their work on behalf of clients nationwide and have obtained more than $2 billion for their clients. This includes an $852 million settlement against USC on behalf of survivors of OB-GYN George Tyndall's sexual misconduct, a $243.6 million settlement on behalf of the survivors of UCLA Dr. James Heaps, and many others.

