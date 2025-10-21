Arias Sanguinetti: 112 More Women File Cases Against Cedars-Sinai Former OBGYN Barry Brock for Sexual Abuse and Alleged Hospital Cover-Up Spanning Decades

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Team LLP and The DiPietro Law Firm announced the filing of a new lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of 112 additional women who were sexually assaulted, harassed, and abused by obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Barry J. Brock during examinations and procedures at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and their affiliated clinics.

Multiple Cedars-Sinai entities allegedly engaged in a decades-long cover-up that enabled and concealed Brock's serial sexual abuse and exploitation of patients under the guise of medical care.

According to the complaint, Cedars-Sinai and its affiliates ignored and suppressed numerous complaints from patients and staff, renewed Brock's privileges despite reports of misconduct, and failed to notify law enforcement or state medical licensing agencies and regulators. Brock engaged in all manners of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, gender violence, harassment, and exploitation of patients.

"Cedars-Sinai had both a moral and legal duty to protect its patients," said Mike Arias, managing partner of Arias Sanguinetti. "Instead, the institution knowingly enabled a serial predator and prioritized its reputation over the safety of women who trusted them with their care. As more and more brave women continue to come forward, it becomes painfully clear how deeply Cedars failed those in its care. We will continue standing with survivors and fighting to hold the institution fully accountable."

This latest filing brings the total number of victims represented by Arias Sanguinetti and The DiPietro Law Firm to 330 women, marking one of the largest sexual abuse actions ever filed against a California medical institution. The firm is seeking injunctive relief requiring Cedars-Sinai to implement systemic reforms to prevent future abuse.

"Each of these women were placed in a position of vulnerability under the guise of medical care," said Anthony T. DiPietro of The DiPietro Law Firm. "They are coming forward now to hold the institution accountable, expose the wrongdoers, and ensure that no other patient has to endure the same trauma."

The case, Jane Doe #10, et al. v. Barry J. Brock, M.D., et al., is filed in the Los Angeles County Superior Court (Case No. 25STCV30206).

About Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Team LLP

Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Team LLP is a national trial law firm with offices in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and the San Francisco Bay Area. The firm represents plaintiffs in complex civil litigation, including sexual abuse and mass plaintiff cases. The firm's attorneys have been honored and recognized by peer organizations and legal publications for their work on behalf of clients nationwide and have obtained more than $2 billion for their clients. This includes an $852 million settlement against USC on behalf of survivors of OB-GYN George Tyndall's sexual misconduct, a $243.6 million settlement on behalf of the survivors of UCLA Dr. James Heaps, and many others.

About The DiPietro Law Firm

With over $1 Billion recovered from Columbia University alone, The DiPietro Law Firm has set a record for patients in cases involving institutional cover-ups and sexual abuse in a medical care setting. This monumental achievement reflects the firm's commitment to amplifying the voices of survivors, increasing patient safety, and creating lasting changes in the healthcare industry to protect the public. Firm founder Anthony T. DiPietro is a pioneer in sexual exploitation and abuse cases, medical malpractice, wrongful death, and other high-stakes litigation. In addition to their landmark recoveries, The DiPietro Law Firm is currently litigating hundreds of cases against New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical Center, Northwell Health Systems, and Intermountain Healthcare. Attorney Anthony T. DiPietro is a nationally recognized advocate for patient safety and institutional accountability.

SOURCE Arias Sanguinetti