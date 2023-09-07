Arias Sanguinetti Dallas Attorney Victorious in Ongoing Civil Rights Matter

News provided by

Arias Sanguinetti

07 Sep, 2023, 19:30 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Kita, Of Counsel at Arias Sanguinetti based in Dallas, TX, was victorious in an ongoing civil rights case in a venue that is often unsympathetic to police shooting claims. 

In this case, the siblings of a mentally ill man called the police and asked for officers to check in on their brother as they hadn't heard from him in several days. When the man saw the officer and his sister in his house, he violently attacked them both. The officer shot and killed the mentally ill individual, leading the family to sue the officer, alleging the officer's actions were unconstitutional and a civil rights violation. Complicating the case further, after the family sued, the sister of the deceased man died herself of natural causes. 

A trial judge in the Eastern District of Texas ruled that his clients had enough evidence to proceed with trial. However, defense immediately appealed the case to the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The Court held that this is not the type of case where an immediate appeal is allowed.

"What the court did is important, because it actually applied well-established law regarding when you can and cannot seek an appeal in the middle of a case," Mr. Kita said. "Eliminating these unnecessary appeals is essential if we want to get justice for our clients. And in this case, the court ruled nearly three years after the appeal was filed."

With this victory, Mr. Kita prevented opposing counsel from making new and dangerous precedent that would allow for these dilatory appeals. This police shooting lawsuit is ongoing.

The case is Laveria Harper v. Jeff McAndrews, United States Court of Appeal for the Fifth Circuit, Case No. 20-40754.

About Arias Sanguinetti
Arias Sanguinetti's civil rights attorneys are licensed in Texas, California, and Nevada and represent people who have suffered serious harm or injury at the hands of law enforcement, employers, corporations and more. We also handle civil rights appeals cases, working closely with other law firms to make sure verdicts and cases are protected. Our premier team of lawyers has been honored by legal publications and peer groups for obtaining top results for clients in seriously complex matters.

SOURCE Arias Sanguinetti

Also from this source

Arias Sanguinetti: San Francisco Jury Awards Injured Man $4 Million

Class Action Lawsuit Announced by Arias Sanguinetti Against C&H Sugar Inc. Claiming Noxious Odors Emitted From Crockett Facility

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.