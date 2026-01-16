Arias Sanguinetti Files Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment and Discrimination at Manheim Auto Auction

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arias Sanguinetti filed a civil lawsuit alleging that a female security guard was subjected to pervasive sexual harassment, gender and disability discrimination, and retaliation while working at Manheim Auto Auction in Riverside, California. The lawsuit also names the security contractor and supervisory personnel responsible for the worksite.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff was employed as a full-time security guard beginning in August 2022 and routinely worked long shifts, including 16-hour days. The lawsuit states that throughout her employment, the plaintiff was subjected to repeated sexually charged comments and demeaning remarks about her body by her direct supervisor. The supervisor allegedly leered at her, commented on the fit of her uniform, and demanded that she unzip her sweater to expose her uniform shirt, which the plaintiff found humiliating and inappropriate.

The complaint further alleges that, when the plaintiff requested a larger uniform size to alleviate physical discomfort and reduce unwanted attention, her request was disregarded. Instead, the uniform issue was allegedly used as a pretext to discipline her, including sending her home for supposed "uniform violations." The lawsuit asserts that similarly situated male employees were not subjected to the same scrutiny or treatment.

After the plaintiff reported the harassment to Human Resources, the complaint contends that the response was retaliatory rather than protective. Management allegedly dismissed her concerns, removed her from her assigned post, and relied on a surveillance video (which she was never shown) as justification for her discipline. The plaintiff was then offered only reassignment options located more than an hour and a half away, leaving her with no reasonable alternative but to resign.

The lawsuit also alleges post-employment retaliation, claiming that when the plaintiff later applied for another position with the same security company, a regional manager disclosed her prior harassment complaint to a hiring manager, resulting in her being denied the position.

"Harassment of any kind in the workplace is unacceptable, and sexual harassment like our client faced is truly revolting. We won't stand for it. Our client will be heard and those who sought to silence her will be held accountable," said Mike Arias, Managing Partner at Arias Sanguinetti. Arias Sanguinetti attorney Craig Momita also represents the plaintiff in this matter.

The case is A.M. v. Securitas Security Services USA, Inc., et al., Superior Court of the State of California, County of Los Angeles, Case No. 25STCV36294.

Arias Sanguinetti Wang is a nationally recognized plaintiffs' law firm dedicated to representing individuals in complex civil litigation, including employment discrimination, sexual harassment, civil rights violations, catastrophic injury, and wrongful death cases. The firm's trial lawyer team has been recognized by several legal publications and peer organizations for its work in record-setting cases. With over $2 billion in recoveries, the firm fights for justice daily on behalf of individuals struggling against insurance companies, Fortune 500 corporations, and other large institutions. For more information, visit https://aswtlawyers.com/.

