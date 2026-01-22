Arias Sanguinetti Files Lawsuit Over Alleged Abuse of Nonverbal Student with Disabilities by a Clark County School District Teacher

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arias Sanguinetti has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit on behalf of a nonverbal student with significant disabilities who was physically and verbally abused by a teacher at a Clark County School District high school.

According to the complaint, the student, identified in court filings as G.R., is a young man with autism spectrum disorder and Down syndrome who was enrolled in a special education program at Basic Academy of International Studies in Henderson. The lawsuit states that on October 30, 2023, a teacher at the school physically assaulted G.R. in the classroom after becoming frustrated with behaviors related to his disabilities.

The complaint also states that witnesses observed the teacher forcibly grabbing G.R. and shoving him to the ground, causing physical injuries, bruising and significant emotional trauma. Later that same day, the lawsuit further claims the teacher engaged in additional aggressive and profane conduct toward the student while assisting him in a restroom, prompting intervention by school staff.

According to the lawsuit, despite knowledge of the incident, the Clark County School District failed to properly investigate or timely report the abuse to G.R.'s parents or to appropriate authorities, as required under Nevada law. The district failed to discipline the teacher, allowing him to remain employed and continue working with vulnerable students.

"Students with disabilities depend on the adults around them for safety and guidance in school," emphasized Gregg Hubley, counsel for the plaintiff and a partner at Arias Sanguinetti. "When a teacher, who has the crucial responsibility of protecting these students, crosses that boundary, and the school fails to respond appropriately, it results in a troubling loss of trust and responsibility, not to mention the harm inflicted on the disabled student."

The complaint asserts multiple causes of action, including assault, battery, negligence, negligent hiring and supervision, intentional infliction of emotional distress, violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, and constitutional rights violations.

The lawsuit seeks financial compensation for the harm caused to G.R., enhanced and punitive damages against the teacher and any other relief that the Court finds appropriate.

The case is G.R. v. Clark County School District, et al., Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, Case No. 2:25-cv-02070.

