Ariat To Donate 10% of Sales to Charitable Partners This Giving Tuesday

SkillsUSA, Folds of Honor and EQUUS Foundation Benefit from Ariat.com, Ariat Brand Shops and Ariat Outlet Stores on Nov. 29

UNION CITY, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ariat International , the leader in innovative Western, English and Work footwear and apparel, announces that 10% of sales from Ariat.com, Ariat Brand Shops and Ariat Outlet stores on Giving Tuesday–today, Nov. 29, 2022–will be donated to three charitable organizations: SkillsUSA , Folds of Honor and EQUUS Foundation .

"At Ariat, our employees, retailers and consumers are rooted in tight-knit communities far and wide, but all share a passion for helping others," said CEO and co-founder Beth Cross. "It is our honor to partner with organizations that share our values and extend our ability to help others in need, especially in the season of giving."

SkillsUSA, a new Ariat partner, empowers students to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible citizens. On a mission to improve the quality of America's workforce, the nonprofit helps middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students develop the skills they need for careers in trade, technical and skilled service areas.

Folds of Honor's singular, noble mission is to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members as well as first responders. These scholarships support private tuition, tutoring and educational summer camps for children in kindergarten through 12th grade, plus higher-education tuition assistance for spouses and children.

EQUUS Foundation is the only national animal welfare charity in the U.S. solely dedicated to safeguarding the comfort and dignity of America's horses throughout their lives. The organization's mission is to protect America's horses and strengthen the bond between horses and people.

While Ariat partners with many honorable nonprofit organizations throughout the country and supports them on an annual basis, SkillsUSA, Folds of Honor and EQUUS Foundation will receive 10% of sales from ariat.com, Ariat Brand Shops and Ariat Outlet stores on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29.*

*Up to $50,000 to be divided among SkillsUSA, Folds of Honor and EQUUS Foundation. Ends 11/29 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

For additional information about Ariat's Giving Tuesday program, please visit ariat.com/giving .

About Ariat International, Inc.

Founded in 1993 as "The New Breed of Boot," Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for all types of demanding outdoor and work environments. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

Media Contact

Chelsea Coe, rygr

[email protected]

Corinne Baud, rygr

[email protected]

SOURCE Ariat International, Inc.