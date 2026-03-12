Ariens and Gravely Partner with Octane and Huntington Bank to Bring a Seamless, Full-Spectrum Financing Experience to Dealers and Customers

Innovative Financing Ecosystem Streamlines the Purchase of OPE Products with Digital Tools and Full-Spectrum Lending

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.), the fintech company unlocking the power of financial products for retailers and consumers, and The Huntington National Bank (Huntington) announced a new partnership with Ariens and Gravely — makers of outdoor power equipment (OPE) — to deliver an innovative, full-spectrum financing and technology experience to dealerships and customers.

The Huntington Bank Powered by Octane program allows Ariens® and Gravely® dealerships to use a single platform to manage the entire sales and financing process. This streamlines the buying process for both dealers and customers from prequalification through closing. Qualified applicants will receive prime options through Huntington, while near-prime financing offers will be provided by Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial®, Inc.

"We're excited to team up with Huntington to bring a faster, easier financing and technology experience to Ariens and Gravely outdoor power equipment dealerships across the country," said Jon Vestal, EVP and General Manager of Recreational Lending at Octane. "This program aligns with Octane's strategy of finding innovative, technology-forward finance solutions that support our partners in a broad range of markets."

"This partnership delivers the speed and simplicity dealers need at the point of sale," said Tim Skinner, managing director of consumer lending at Huntington. "Combining Huntington and Octane's capabilities allows companies like AriensCo, the manufacturer of Ariens and Gravely equipment, to quote, reach a decision and close quickly, all within a single application, providing a competitive advantage for dealers and a more confident buying journey for customers."

The Huntington Bank Powered by Octane Dealer Portal uses the same technology as Octane's innovative dealer portal. Dealers and customers can move more quickly through the finance process with short and simple loan applications, near instant credit decisions, and a streamlined way to manage loan terms and documentation. Dealers can customize terms, manage workflow with user-friendly navigation, and move customers seamlessly through the finance journey.

"We are excited to pioneer the Huntington Bank powered by Octane program for our customers and dealers," said Emily Hoyer, Director of Credit at AriensCo. "With the fresh approach they are bringing to retail financing, we will be able to provide our dealers with significant advantages in both approval rates and efficient processes, which will change the landscape of how dealers have traditionally viewed financing."

About Octane:

Octane® is revolutionizing financing by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies, helping businesses finance more creditworthy customers to make automotive and lifestyle purchases—like powersports vehicles, RVs, marine, and outdoor power equipment—fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the buying journey: connecting dealers and buyers with customer acquisitions tools, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, providing technology to make the closing process faster and easier, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have 50 OEM partners and more than 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 600. Visit Octane.co.

Octane® and Roadrunner Financial® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a $279 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates nearly 1,400 branches in 21 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

About AriensCo

Based in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo is a privately-owned manufacturer of outdoor power equipment for both consumer and commercial markets. Established in 1933, the company manufactures equipment under the Ariens®, Gravely®, and AS-Motor® brand names. Its RapidCare® division provides service and support to dealers with parts, a call center and trained field service technicians. It started Henry's Parts & Equipment in 2023, a will-fit aftermarket parts business. AriensCo Hospitality began in 2020 with two luxury event venues, Stone Prairie and Round Lake Farms. It opened Ariens Nordic Center in December 2022. These venues are part of the mission to create reasons to visit the Brillion community. Find us on the web: ariensco.com. Follow us on X, Instagram and LinkedIn. Like us on Facebook. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

