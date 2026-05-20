Octane Closes $350 Million Forward-Flow Agreement with Nuveen

Expanded Partnership with Leading Insurer Enhances Funding Capacity for Continued Growth

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Octane® (Octane Lending, Inc.), the fintech company unlocking the power of financial products for retailers and consumers, announced today that it has executed a $350 million forward-flow agreement with Nuveen, the global investment leader managing $1.4 trillion in public and private assets for clients including TIAA, its parent company, and one of the world's largest institutional investors. Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as sole structuring advisor and arranger on the transaction.

Through this one-year agreement, Nuveen has agreed to purchase up to $350 million of fixed-rate installment powersports and outdoor power equipment loans originated by Octane's in-house lender, Roadrunner Financial, Inc. Octane's in-house loan servicer, Roadrunner Account Services, LLC, will service the loans.

The transaction, Octane's fifth forward-flow agreement to date, brings the total value of the Company's forward-flow commitments to more than $2.2 billion. The agreement also marks an expansion of Octane's relationship with Nuveen following the successful close of a $150 million whole-loan sale in 2025.

"We're excited to build on our existing relationship with Nuveen, a highly respected institutional investor and valued long-term partner, through this forward-flow transaction," said Nicholas Makarov, SVP and Head of Capital Markets at Octane. "The expansion of our partnership underscores the strong performance of our assets and Octane's continued success in building a durable, diversified funding platform supported by leading institutional investors."

"Building long-term partnerships with best-in-class originators like Octane is core to who we are as investors," said Ken Price, Managing Director, Private ABF at Nuveen. "Our expanded relationship with Octane reflects our confidence in the quality of their assets and the strength of their platform. We look forward to continuing to support Octane's growth as a long-term capital partner."

Octane will leverage the proceeds of this transaction to support continued platform growth. Since its founding in 2014, Octane has originated more than $8 billion in loans, issued more than $4.7 billion in asset-backed securities, and has sold or committed to sell more than $3.6 billion of secured consumer loans through whole-loan sales and forward-flow transactions. The transaction further enhances Octane's diversified funding platform and supports the Company's continued growth.

About Octane:

Octane® is revolutionizing financing by delivering a seamless, end-to-end digital buying experience. We unlock the power of financial products for retailers and consumers by combining cutting-edge technology and innovative risk strategies, helping businesses finance more creditworthy customers to make automotive and lifestyle purchases — like powersports vehicles, RVs, boats and personal watercraft, and outdoor power equipment — fast, easy, and accessible.

Octane adds value throughout the buying journey: connecting dealers and buyers with customer acquisitions tools, instantly prequalifying consumers for financing online, providing technology to make the closing process faster and easier, and supporting customers throughout their loan with superior loan servicing.

Founded in 2014, we have more than 70 OEM partner brands and 4,000 dealer partners, and a team of over 600. Visit Octane.co.

Octane® and Roadrunner Financial® are registered service marks of Octane Lending, Inc.

Octane Media Relations: Blake Conner

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Octane Investor Relations:

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SOURCE Octane