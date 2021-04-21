Arine partners with the California Right Meds Collaborative, a pharmacist-provider program of the USC School of Pharmacy

Pharmacists participating in the Collaborative will utilize Arine's artificial intelligence platform to improve the efficiency and quality of CMM services.

"In our experience, the typical Medicaid patient who benefits the most from CMM has over 11 medication related problems, requiring close monitoring and follow-up in order to optimize medication therapy and prevent avoidable hospitalizations and emergency department visits. Arine will provide capabilities that will help us scale the program to deliver personalized medication therapy to more patients," said California Right Meds Collaborative founder Dr. Steven Chen, Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs and Professor of Clinical Pharmacy at the USC School of Pharmacy.

Through multidimensional insights (clinical and psychosocial) generated through Arine on a continuous basis, pharmacists can anticipate problems and intervene early in the patient journey. Arine supports the pharmacist by using artificial intelligence to solve dangerous medication-related problems and generate tailored, evidence-based treatment plans designed to improve health outcomes and reduce costs.

"Our mission and vision are aligned with the CRMC – to provide safe and effective medication therapy to each patient," says Yoona Kim, Co-Founder and CEO of Arine "Arine will help CRMC pharmacists deliver sustainable, high impact care to the most vulnerable patients with uncontrolled chronic diseases."

The CRMC is partnering with L.A. Care Health Plan, Inland Empire Health Plan, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, and CRMC's network of pharmacies throughout Los Angeles, Riverside, and San Bernardino Counties. Several additional health plans are in the process of joining CRMC.

About California Right Meds Collaborative

The California Right Meds Collaborative, launched in September 2019 by the USC School of Pharmacy, is a consortium of health plans, pharmacies, academic and professional organizations working together to deliver high-impact CMM services through a sustainable, value-based payment model. Although not limited to community pharmacies, CRMC is leveraging community pharmacies because of their accessibility, established trust, ethnic congruence, and language concordance. The CRMC aligns interprofessional partnerships to provide a cooperative, united approach to treating chronic disease in a way that facilitates patient engagement. For more information, visit www.calrightmeds.org.

Founded in 1905, USC School of Pharmacy (https://pharmacyschool.usc.edu/) has played a key leadership role in both the advancement of the field of pharmacy and in the education of new generations of pharmacists and remains one of the nation's foremost schools of pharmacy today.

About Arine

Arine is a healthcare technology company that combines data science with clinical expertise to ensure that patients are on the safest and most effective medications for their conditions. The company's proprietary platform aggregates and analyzes clinical and behavioral data to identify gaps in patient care and uses artificial intelligence to address and resolve them on behalf of Arine's partners. The company's platform is being used to optimize treatment plans, monitor medication performance, and improve outcomes for patients on multiple medications by leading healthcare organizations. For more information, visit https://www.arine.io/ .

