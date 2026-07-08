Aris Investing Named as a Finalist in the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards for Direct Indexing

DEERFIELD, Ill., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aris Investing today announced that it has been named a finalist in the Asset Managers > Direct Indexing category of the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards—widely known as the "Wealthies"—for its Direct Indexing Assist (DI Assist) program.

Aris Investing helps financial advisors deliver personalized, tax-smart investment solutions through capabilities such as Direct Indexing, Long-Short strategies, Model Portfolios, and Unified Managed Accounts (UMAs). DI Assist was developed to simplify the implementation of direct indexing for helping advisors customize portfolios, manage taxes more effectively, and maintain ongoing portfolio oversight while staying aligned with broader investment objectives.

"We are honored to be recognized as a finalist in the Wealth Management Industry Awards," said Chetan Desai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aris Investing. "Direct indexing continues to evolve rapidly as advisors seek greater personalization, tax efficiency, and flexibility for clients. We see that same demand extending across portfolio management, which is why we've expanded our capabilities beyond direct indexing to include Long-Short strategies and other personalized investment solutions. Our goal is to help advisors deliver personalized investment outcomes at scale."

The finalist recognition reflects Aris Investing's continued focus on helping financial advisors deliver more personalized investment experiences while addressing the growing complexity of portfolio management.

Now in its 12th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards — widely known as the "Wealthies" — spotlights the companies and leaders shaping the future of financial advice, investment solutions, and advisor growth. A panel of judges, made up of top names in the industry and led by Wealth Management director of editorial strategy and operations David Armstrong, chose the finalists and will determine the winners. Winners will be announced at a gala and awards ceremony in New York City on September 10.

About Aris Investing

Aris Investing helps financial advisors deliver personalized, tax-smart investment solutions at scale. The firm's offerings include Direct Indexing, Model Portfolios, Long-Short strategy, and other capabilities designed to improve tax efficiency and portfolio personalization. Aris Investing works with advisory firms to simplify portfolio management while enhancing client outcomes.

SOURCE Aris Investing