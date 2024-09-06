ArisGlobal and Sitero Expand Strategic Partnership to Enable Best-in-Class Capabilities Across Complete Drug Development Technology Platform

Strategic collaboration strengthens end-to-end connectivity & data flow across the drug development platform, ensuring seamless interoperability across Clinical, Safety, Regulatory, Medical Affairs, and Quality platforms.

BOSTON, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an innovative technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere®, and Sitero LLC, a next-generation clinical trial solutions provider, today announced an expansion of their strategic partnership. This collaboration integrates Sitero's unified eClinical technology platform - including Mentor EDC/ePRO, RTSM, eConsent, Payments and CTMS/eTMF - into ArisGlobal's LifeSphere R&D technology suite.

This expanded partnership offers ArisGlobal & Sitero's global life sciences customers a solution unmatched in the industry today. The combined solution allows for a seamless experience across the entire R&D IT ecosystem. This integrated platform eliminates the need for double data entry and data reconciliation; utilizes intelligent ingestion of relevant case data; and streamlines end-to-end data and document processing across research and development. The resulting enhanced data harmonization leads to increased accuracy, efficiency, and subject safety throughout the trial.

Key Customer Benefits from the Partnership:

Interoperability – Streamlined workflows reduce time and resource demands by automating secure data sharing across eClinical, Safety, Medical Affairs, Regulatory and Quality platforms, addressing cost pressures.

– Streamlined workflows reduce time and resource demands by automating secure data sharing across eClinical, Safety, Medical Affairs, Regulatory and Quality platforms, addressing cost pressures. Data Integrity and Harmonization – Enhanced data accuracy and reliability increase quality and timeliness at all eClinical trial stages.

– Enhanced data accuracy and reliability increase quality and timeliness at all eClinical trial stages. Compliance – Ensured accuracy in submissions with enhanced source data verification.

– Ensured accuracy in submissions with enhanced source data verification. Intelligent Automation – Time-consuming clinical trial errors are minimized by automating data reconciliation processes, enabling touchless archival, and automated source data verification.

– Time-consuming clinical trial errors are minimized by automating data reconciliation processes, enabling touchless archival, and automated source data verification. Simplified IT Infrastructure – Integrated capabilities from ArisGlobal and Sitero allow customers to operate under a single agreement across all areas of drug development R&D technologies. This integration decreases infrastructure requirements, reduces operational and administrative complexities to optimize overall costs.

"ArisGlobal's strategic initiatives and investments are prioritized based on end-user benefits and process optimization to deliver true value and return on investment (ROI) for our Global partners," shared Aman Wasan, CEO at ArisGlobal. "LifeSphere has invested in powerful platforms in Safety, Regulatory, Medical Affairs and Quality, powered by LifeSphere NavaX, our next-generation cognitive computing engine that delivers enhanced value with advanced Gen AI and LLM solutions. Sitero has developed an equally formidable eClinical platform that includes advanced clinical and data management capabilities. Our integration enables us to jointly offer the most innovative and comprehensive life sciences R&D technology platform," Wasan added.

Sankesh Abbhi, CEO of Sitero, added, "By harnessing our deep business process expertise and advanced automation consulting capabilities, we are bringing to life a cutting-edge clinical platform for pharmaceutical companies. This expanded partnership with ArisGlobal enables us to offer even greater value by delivering a fully-integrated solution across the Mentor and LifeSphere platforms."

This expanded technology partnership builds from the companies' existing implementation partnership that was previously announced in February 2024.

About ArisGlobal:

ArisGlobal, a leading innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere®, is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn or visit us at www.arisglobal.com.

About Sitero:

Sitero is a next-generation, clinical research partner for life sciences and institutional research organizations that helps get treatments to market safer and faster through tech-forward services that streamline research. Sitero helps drug developers accelerate clinical trials, drive compliance and safety, and unlock innovation with access to powerful technology and world-class services. Sitero combines the expertise of a tenured team with a nimble, innovative approach to clinical research. Sitero has offices in the US, UK, Poland, Australia, and India. Follow Sitero on LinkedIn or visit us at www.sitero.com.

