ArisGlobal Highlights R&D Innovation, Digital Transformation, and AI at Breakthrough2021

The event allows attendees to participate in over 20 sessions with expert speakers leading discussions on key topics related to drug development and life sciences technology. A few keynote speakers and sessions include:

Dr. Roy Baynes , SVP and Head, Global Clinical Development, Merck, Chief Medical Officer, Merck Research Laboratories

, SVP and Head, Global Clinical Development, Merck, Chief Medical Officer, Merck Research Laboratories Sean Duffy , CEO at Omada Health, with a special keynote address on Digital Health and the future of the industry.

, CEO at Omada Health, with a special keynote address on Digital Health and the future of the industry. Shamik Parikh , Vice President of Patient Safety at AstraZeneca

, Vice President of Patient Safety at AstraZeneca ArisGlobal's Executive Team, including Sankesh Abbhi, CEO, Steve Nuckols , Chief Revenue Officer, Pat Jenakanandhini , Chief Product Officer, and John Landy , Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how ArisGlobal is helping to transform global health with the LifeSphere platform

, Chief Revenue Officer, , Chief Product Officer, and , Chief Technology Officer, will discuss how ArisGlobal is helping to transform global health with the LifeSphere platform Alex Kiazand, Global Head, Patient Safety Sciences, Analytics and Systems at AstraZeneca

Beena Wood , Vice President of Safety and Medical Affairs at ArisGlobal, will address the continual evolution of safety within life sciences and what innovations are required to keep pace with industry digital transformation.

, Vice President of Safety and Medical Affairs at ArisGlobal, will address the continual evolution of safety within life sciences and what innovations are required to keep pace with industry digital transformation. Sondra Pepe , Associate Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at ArisGlobal, will discuss how breakthrough technology in Clinical and Regulatory can bring efficiency and speed to drug development

, Associate Vice President of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs at ArisGlobal, will discuss how breakthrough technology in Clinical and Regulatory can bring efficiency and speed to drug development ArisGlobal will reveal an exclusive first look at the State of the Life Sciences Industry Report, providing a current examination of automation and the future potential of technological expansion within life sciences.

"We are living in such an exciting time. Digital transformation is at the front and center of the life sciences industry, helping companies adapt to rapid changes and achieve life-changing innovations," said Sankesh Abbhi, President and CEO at ArisGlobal. "At Breakthrough2021, we look forward to pulling together a variety of industry leaders to discuss how we can accelerate that innovation and bring safer, more effective treatments to market faster."

To learn more about ArisGlobal and register for Breakthrough please visit, www.arisglobal.com/breakthrough.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal transforms the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Their end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep industry expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture. In 2021, Frost & Sullivan recognized ArisGlobal with the Customer Value Leadership Award for Clinical Development and Pharmacovigilance Software.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter .

