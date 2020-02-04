ArisGlobal Hires Key Executives as it Prepares for Accelerated Growth and New Product Launches

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the leading provider of life sciences software that automates core drug development functions for over 250 global life sciences companies, today announced it has made a number of new key leadership hires, with the express purpose of preparing for accelerated growth in North America, Europe, and Asia, and new product launches in 2020, according to President and CEO Sankesh Abbhi.

"As we increase our market share and expand to new regions, the additions to the leadership team will help us execute our strategy and further drive our growth," said Mr. Abbhi. "The new executives joining the team bring decades of industry expertise and will be instrumental in advancing our mission to digitally transform drug development through simple, intelligent and unified technology."

Among the key hires announced:

Clint Wolfe , a 20-year tenured industry veteran, joins as Chief Human Resources Officer to lead ArisGlobal's global HR team and strategy.

, a 20-year tenured industry veteran, joins as Chief Human Resources Officer to lead ArisGlobal's global HR team and strategy. Andras Berta , a former executive at Gedeon Richter and Vifor Pharma, joins as Chief Strategy Officer to head ArisGlobal's product strategy.

, a former executive at Gedeon Richter and Vifor Pharma, joins as Chief Strategy Officer to head ArisGlobal's product strategy. Rick Simpson , a former finance executive at SaaS and healthcare companies, joins ArisGlobal as Chief Financial Officer to oversee ArisGlobal's financial strategy and team.

"I'm immediately impressed by the level of expert talent we've been able to attract and retain as a company, as we build cutting-edge technology to help our customers bring drugs to market faster and more safely," said Clint Wolfe, CHRO of ArisGlobal. "I'm very excited to join ArisGlobal in this important moment. As the company continues its positive trajectory, having a global team working together is increasingly more important for us as an organization," added Mr. Wolfe.

The company recently completed hiring other key leadership roles in cloud infrastructure, customer support, user experience, drug safety, clinical development, regulatory affairs, and medical affairs, to further advance its LifeSphere drug development platform.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Details:

Alberto Cantor

Senior Manager, Corporate Marketing

+1 609-360-4042

SOURCE ArisGlobal