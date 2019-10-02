ArisGlobal Releases Comprehensive Automated Literature Monitoring Solution for Improved Pharmacovigilance

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the visionary technology provider of automated solutions for the life sciences industry, today announced the availability of LifeSphere® LitPro (LSLP), the life science industry's first and only solution that effectively automates all steps in the medical literature monitoring (MLM) process required by most regulatory agencies. From literature monitoring through to triage of any discovered adverse events, LSLP goes beyond the capabilities of any other MLM solution in the life sciences industry. Because the solution is system-agnostic, it can be utilized either as part of ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Safety cognitive platform, or separately with out-of-the-box integration with other safety database systems and products, such as a company's current literature search tool.

"LifeSphere® LitPro has been designed to give marketing authorization holders an automated, effective and efficient solution to better meet regulatory requirements and strengthen overall pharmacovigilance," said Dr. Aman Wasan, Vice President, Global Pharmacovigilance and Global Client Partners Group. "It is completely configurable to address changes in literature monitoring and search requirements, giving companies assured compliance and future preparedness."

Based on search criteria given, LSLP identifies and retrieves all relevant literature from literature repositories such as Embase, MEDLINE, PubMed, HubMed, and others. It then performs a duplicate check of abstracts to identify unique/new relevant abstracts, scans that literature, and conducts a review and assessment using natural language processing to determine if a relationship exists between an event and a medicinal product. Upon finding any relationship, all key data is automatically extracted and sent downstream, where a new case is automatically created based on analysis of the search, and then triaged within the marketing authorization holder's safety system of choice.

Throughout this process, LSLP progresses with continuous machine learning so that any initial manual intervention, such as user review and adjustments to add content, will dissipate over time to give organizations even greater decreased manual intervention and timely discovery of adverse events.

LSLP is a multi-tenant cloud solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), an ArisGlobal partner. Customers no longer need any server or on-premise infrastructure to support and maintain.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is a visionary technology company that's transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. The ArisGlobal LifeSphere® cognitive technology platform integrates machine-learning capabilities to automate the core functions of the product lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, our cognitive platform delivers actionable insights, boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenancy.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China.

