ArisGlobal's LifeSphere IDMP Requirements, Readiness and Capabilities Recognized by Industry

Gens & Associates led an IDMP (Identification of Medicinal Products) software vendor readiness and capability review that identifies planned offerings and timelines of software solutions required for European Medicine Agency's (EMA) IDMP/SPOR compliance. Gens recognizes that the requirements are a significant event for life sciences companies and issued the report to help the industry prepare for upcoming key milestones. Gens completed an objective evaluation of all vendors' current and planned IDMP product offerings from April to July 2021.

ArisGlobal was the most prepared vendor for IDMP readiness based on 22 capabilities, outperforming other leading vendors. Gens' industry report is a benchmark for IDMP vendors as they determine their cross-functional approach, improve automation as a core organizational goal and achieve IDMP/SPOR compliance.

IDMP choices often determine whether an organization pursues a unified platform or strategy along with an information management strategy. Vendors must connect to systems beyond regulatory compliance including safety, enterprise resource planning, quality, clinical and publishing systems. IDMP data proves regulatory information management (RIM). ArisGlobal is ideally positioned to address this complication by increasing efficiencies, simplifying the client's regulatory approach and achieving regulatory departmental goals beyond just compliance with the upcoming IDMP regulations.

Gens surveyed the industry's leading vendors for IDMP/SPOR readiness across 22 core requirements with five specific capabilities.

While all vendors will have the required capabilities in place by Q3 2022, only three vendors will have all the capabilities by the end of 2021.

ArisGlobal LifeSphere IDMP ranked at the top of all industry vendors on requirement readiness, with the second-place vendor three requirements behind.

LifeSphere Regulatory is the most efficient and user-friendly compliance platform in the industry. It is the industry's only unified end-to-end RIMS platform with IDMP, publishing, labeling, and content management.

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan and China.

