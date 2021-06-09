Arixa Capital and Belay Investment Group Form Programmatic Joint Venture to Lend on Multifamily and Homebuilding Projects

Our joint venture with Belay fits with Arixa Capital's long-term goal of building a stable base of capital for growth. Tweet this

Arixa and Belay have identified the housing affordability gap in Los Angeles and other Western markets as a primary focus of their newly formed programmatic joint venture. By mandating that a majority of its investments target properties meeting pre-determined attainability guidelines relative to area median home prices and rental rates, the venture will actively work towards mitigating worsening affordability issues in urban infill communities by bolstering the supply of both attainable single-family for-sale product, as well as attainable multifamily rental units.

For questions relating to financing opportunities, please reach out to Seth Davis, Managing Director at [email protected].

About the Companies

Arixa Capital is one of the West Coast's premier private real estate lenders and fund managers providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Since inception, Arixa has originated more than $1.8 billion in loans and generated attractive risk-adjusted returns for its partners and investors. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information, or contact [email protected] .

Belay Investment Group, LLC is a majority woman-owned Los Angeles-based investment management firm that pursues value-added investment opportunities, primarily middle-market infill properties in urban/suburban transit hub markets, on behalf of its institutional investors. Belay implements its investment strategies through long term partnerships established with high caliber, local operating partners and sector specialists. The firm has earned a reputation in the industry for supporting the growth and development of operators and emerging managers (including MWBE firms), beyond providing investment capital. Visit www.belayinvestmentgroup.com for more information.

SOURCE Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC

Related Links

www.arixacapital.com

