Arixa Capital Surpasses $350 Million in Residential Bridge, Construction, and Renovation Financing in Arizona

PHOENIX, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital ("Arixa"), a leading private real estate lender, announced that it has originated over $350 million in residential bridge, construction, and renovation loans across Arizona, underscoring its commitment to one of the nation's most dynamic housing markets.

"We're on the ground in Arizona and see firsthand what it takes to build and renovate here," said Seth Davis, Managing Director at Arixa Capital. "We know the submarkets and dynamics shaping each project we finance, and stay involved from start to finish. Developers count on that consistency to deliver the housing Arizona needs."

Since entering the state, Arixa has financed more than 900 housing units across single family, multifamily, and subdivision projects, focused largely on Arcadia, Paradise Valley, and Scottsdale. The milestone reflects years of local partnerships and a lending platform built to support experienced sponsors through every phase of their projects.

"Having real coverage in Phoenix makes a meaningful difference for our clients," said Imad Hatoum, Regional Director, Loan Originations. "We're walking job sites, reviewing budgets in real time, and structuring loans around how projects actually get built. Our local presence allows us to solve problems early and keep projects moving."

Arizona's steady population growth and strong housing demand continue to drive opportunities for experienced builders and developers. Arixa is increasing its focus on high demand residential areas in the Valley, where interest in new construction and high‑quality renovation remains strong. To support that growth, the firm is expanding its local team, adding capacity to support more construction and renovation activity across the region.

"Our clients value responsiveness and certainty," said Brent Wiblin, SVP, Strategic Accounts. "They can reach us directly, get clear answers, and rely on Arixa to close and fund as promised. That reliability is why Arizona builders keep coming back to Arixa with new projects."

For more than 15 years, Arixa Capital has financed residential projects across shifting market cycles and changing credit conditions. The firm's integrated lending platform combines underwriting, servicing, and construction draw management to keep teams closely engaged as projects progress and to deliver the hands-on, personalized service that active developments require. With more than $8 billion in loan originations since inception, Arixa offers the scale and experience to support builders and developers with a consistent client-first focus.

About Arixa Capital

Founded in 2006, Arixa Capital is a leading private real estate lender and alternative investment manager with over $8.0 billion in originations completed since inception and a servicing portfolio exceeding $2.5 billion as of the date of this release. As an independent, employee-owned firm, we are personally invested in the success of our borrowers and investors. Our reputation for reliability, transparency, and high-quality service inspires long-term relationships and is the foundation of our growth and success. Arixa has been named one of the fastest growing private companies according to the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years.1 The firm has offices in Los Angeles and Phoenix.

To learn more about Arixa Capital, please contact:

Seth Davis

Managing Director

[email protected]

Brent Wiblin

SVP, Strategic Accounts

[email protected]

Imad Hatoum

Regional Director, Originations

[email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:

Steve Pavlov

Senior Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

1Arixa provided Inc. de minimis compensation to be considered for the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S. For a full description of ranking methodology, please visit: https://www.inc.com/inc-5000-methodology-how-we-selected-these-companies.html.

SOURCE Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC